Coronavirus Exacerbation of family situations worries as the corona crisis continues – For example, child protection reports made by the police in Helsinki increased in the autumn

The distress of parents, young people and children is also reflected in helplines and chats.

Coronary pandemic prolongation has raised much concern about the plight of families with children. There have been signs from many families of increased distress and escalation of family situations.

Concerns about families have been exacerbated by two recent acts of extreme violence. Police investigate suspected family deaths In Oulu and On the stream.

Last spring police home alarm missions as well as domestic violence and its threat increased, though the number of child protection notifications plummeted for example in Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo.

In the autumn, child protection notifications increased according to the municipalities’ own estimates, according to a study conducted by the Finnish Federation for Child Welfare (LSKL) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

For example In Helsinki, the number of child protection notifications made by the police and the emergency center in particular increased.

In 2020, the police made 3,722 child protection reports in Helsinki, compared to 3,579 in the previous year. The largest increase took place in the autumn of 2020.

The Zero Line call numbers for the Domestic Violence Helpline rose to record levels after the emergency law expired in the summer. Call volumes have remained higher than in previous years.

This is evident from the preliminary results of the Kovä research project. In the project, THL and the universities of Tampere and Turku investigate the impact of the corona pandemic on intimate partner violence.

12–15 per cent of parents of families with babies have experienced intimate partner violence in the past year. This is evident from preliminary data from THL’s Finlapset survey.

Mannerheim the Child Welfare Association’s (MLL) helplines and chats show how exceptional times exacerbate situations, especially in families that have already had major difficulties, such as substance abuse or untreated mental health problems.

Contacts between children and young people have highlighted how, in some families, quarrels and distressing situations have led to physical violence at their most serious.

“The number of child protection declarations made with us during the autumn has increased. We have helped many young people with concrete help, ”says MLL, Head of Helplines and Digital Services. Tatjana Pajamäki.

A record number of contacts have entered the parents’ phone and chat during Korona.

According to Pajamäki, during the coronary crisis, the burden of parental responsibility has swelled and loneliness has increased. The period of exception has also exacerbated the distance between parents, for example in matters related to custody or children’s appointments.

MLL contacts show that new parents feel alone in a new situation with a small baby. The daily lives of parents of children with special needs are also extremely burdensome.

According to Pajamäki, contacts have often addressed the management of parents’ own emotions and problems of emotion regulation, especially if there are challenging children and young people at home. There has been a discussion about the feelings of parents who have raped a child or young person and what to do next.

According to Pajamäki, some of the parents have been on the verge of coping.

“There is a lot of talk about children and young people and providing support for them. That is extremely important. It would now be really important to think about how to support parenting in this exceptionally stressful everyday life and how to integrate that support into everyday life so that finding and receiving support does not become one more burdensome factor. In many cases, supporting parenthood is the best way to protect children. ”

Ombudsman for Children Elina Pekkarinen is concerned about the impact of the corona pandemic on family services.

“Professionals who help families are worried about the accumulating care debt. Families ’normal health care visits are missed, and the need for help that would normally be noticed may go unnoticed,” he says.

With care debt, Pekkarinen points out that statutory health care visits to a health clinic or school, for example, have not been made in the spring and autumn.

Pekkarinen believes that the coronary situation may make it more difficult to apply for and receive help.

“Based on a study by the Ministry of the Interior in 2012, it is known that the mental health and substance abuse problems, intimate partner crises and violence, and divorce situations behind family deaths are the most common common denominators,” he says.

“During the Korona period, it can be difficult to get into the district’s separation services, and people may get the impression that help is not available.”

Tuesday child and youth policy, according to the Ministerial Working Group on Children, Young People and Families access to support and assistance has been partially hampered, when the resources of the clinic and school and student health care have been transferred to corona tasks.

According to the working group, services should not be undermined now by interest rate vaccinations so as not to delay identifying the need for support and providing assistance.

Pekkarinen hopes that the statement will be taken seriously. At the same time, he reminds that everyone can support people nearby.

“The corona crisis has made it visible how easy it is to rely on a good service system in Finland and how poorly you manage on your own because you are not used to relying on others.”