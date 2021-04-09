Coronavirus Every tenth student in Kallio primary school got the coronavirus during the spring – Last week, a third of the infections in Helsinki’s primary school students came from school

According to the latest figures in Helsinki, the number of coronary infections in children is increasing. Helsinki has not yet outlined the use of masks by primary school children.

9.4. 14:25

Which the tenth primary school student in Kallio has contracted the coronavirus during the spring. This is stated in the City of Helsinki’s press release.

In February-March, 49 coronary infections were diagnosed at the school. There were infections in several classes. Kallio Primary School has a total of 490 students.

In a recent mass screening, four new infections were found. 225 people participated in the screening, so the infection was detected in 1.8 percent of those screened. Based on the result, one new teaching group was quarantined.

All those preschoolers, students, and school staff who had not been tested because of previous exposure were included in the recent screening.

Kallion In addition to primary school, a cluster of coronary infections was diagnosed at Käpylä Primary School in March. Out of 929 students at the school, a total of 41 coronavirus infections were diagnosed.

Chief Physician of Helsinki Epidemiological Operations Sanna Isosomppi admits in a city press release that tracking at Käpylä School was delayed due to the rapidly deteriorating corona situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Extensive quarantines were placed in the cone, and all exposed were tested.

The tracing congestion has now been relieved, and contact has been made with all those who have given a positive sample and been exposed.

Helsinki has been criticized for not having published the results of the mass screenings, unlike Vantaa.

Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Sanna Vesikansa (green) considers it important that carers receive the right information about the situation of their children’s schools.

“We will communicate to them in the future the results of possible mass screenings,” Vesikansa says.

According to Vesikansa, the screening of the Kallio school also provided additional information useful for infection detection.

Helsinki according to the latest figures, the number of coronary infections in children is on the rise. Children and young people accounted for 20 per cent of all Helsinki infections at the beginning of the year and 29 per cent at the end of March.

One third of primary school-age infections, 33%, came last a week from school. Most infections came from primary school children from home.

However, the school’s share of infections has varied. Isosomppi says that in the previous two weeks, 25 per cent of primary school-age infections came from school, compared to 18 per cent in the previous week.

In kindergarten-age infections, kindergarten was the source of infection in a fifth of cases last week. 64 percent of kindergarten-age infections came from home.

In upper secondary school age, ie 13–15-year-olds, the share of one’s own family as a source of infection is 85 per cent. They had school as a source of infection in four percent of the infections. High school students have been in distance education for about a month.

In the city press release, Isosomppi thanks schools and kindergartens for their careful operation. Although it has not been possible to prevent further infections during the epidemic, precautions have been taken in schools.

Infections the number has increased relatively the most in kindergarten-aged children in the early part of the year. At the same time, their testing has been very active. In contrast, testing numbers for 13- to 19-year-olds have clearly declined in March.

The total number of infections among kindergarten-age children is 3.5 times higher than at the beginning of the year. At the beginning of January, there were 367 infections in this age group, and by March 29, 1,283 had been diagnosed.

Helsinki and the Chief Physician of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi says there is a significant increase in the number of infections diagnosed in children and adolescents. In his view, however, their share of the epidemic is still smaller.

“The most significant thing about this phenomenon is the workload that comes to infection tracers. There can be dozens and even hundreds of people exposed. It slows down the investigation of infection chains, ”says Mäkijärvi.

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group also discussed the mask recommendation for young schoolchildren on Thursday, but will return to this issue next week after expert assessments.

“For preschoolers, I don’t support the use of masks under any circumstances, and for young schoolchildren, the pros and cons need to be carefully weighed based on expert assessments,” Vesikansa says.

The mask discussion on young children started on Tuesday’s recommendation from the Uusimaa Corona Coordination Group. The group recommended that municipalities consider introducing face masks in pre-schools and primary schools, ie for children aged 6-11.

Predominant the reason for the increase in the number of infections in children and young people as well as in the general population has probably been the more susceptible virus variants.

Since the beginning of the year, the City of Helsinki has referred all those exposed to the test, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not, or whether it is a virus variant or not. Kindergarten-age children and those in contact teaching are therefore also being tested considerably more than before.