This is the sixth such agreement concluded by the European Commission.

Faced with the Covid-19 epidemic, the European Union continues to build up its stocks of a future vaccine. The European Commission announced, Wednesday, September 9, that it had reached a preliminary agreement to obtain 200 million doses of a potential vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the German-American alliance Biontech / Pfizer, with an option to acquire an additional 100 million. .

“The finalized discussions with Biontech-Pfizer mark further progress in expanding our strong and diverse offering of potential vaccines.”, said Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, quoted in a statement. The German Biontech and the American laboratory Pfizer have been developing this vaccine project for several months, which entered a phase of large-scale clinical trials at the end of July. In early July, they had reported positive preliminary results, after testing it on 45 people.

This is the sixth agreement of this type concluded by Brussels. The European Union has already signed agreements to ensure access to possible vaccines from Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson, CureVac, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The arrival of the vaccine developed by the latter could be significantly delayed. The ongoing clinical trial was paused after the onset of symptoms in one participant, suggesting significant side effects.