European Union Commissioner Maria Gabriel has been found positive in the Corona virus investigation. On Saturday, he gave information about getting himself infected via Twitter. Maria Gabriel became Brussels’ first top official Kovid-19 positive.

The European Union Commission for Research and Innovation represents Bulgaria in a consortium of 27 countries. Gabriel wrote on Twitter, “After my first Kovid-19 test negative came on Monday, the second test came positive.” After the corona infection was confirmed, he said to go to quarantine himself from Monday. He said that I will remain in isolation at home till the infection is fully recovered.

After a first negative # COVID19 test on Monday, my second one is positive. I have been in self-isolation since Monday and continue staying at home, following the established regulations. Keep yourself healthy and stay safe! – Mariya Gabriel (@GabrielMariya) October 10, 2020

Being in headquarters, the virus may have caught

Medical experts believe that being in the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels, the corona virus may have been hit. Brussels is currently one of the cities in Europe severely affected by the Corona virus. Last month, the chairman of the European Council had to postpone the summit of European leaders for a week. He announced the postponement of the conference after his team confirmed that a security guard was positive. The European Union is primarily a political and economic forum of 27 countries in Europe.

