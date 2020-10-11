Curb the coronavirus epidemic by all means, this is the current objective of European countries. In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the decision: since Wednesday, October 7, bars and restaurants have been closing at 10 p.m. and teleworking is favored. Measures that have not yet had any effect, in a country where the latest figures are on the rise.

On the Italian side, a demonstration was held in Rome. Activists have met in the streets of the capital to protest against the wearing of masks, which are once again compulsory outdoors throughout the country. The state of emergency has also been extended until January 31. In Spain, it is forbidden to leave Madrid except for basic needs while in Germany, Angela Merkel warns that she could announce new strong measures (closings of bars, curfew) if the results do not improve not.