Across Europe, the coronavirus vaccination campaign began on Sunday, December 27. The first vaccinated experienced a historic moment. “I feel good, really. Kind of like Armstrong, the first man on the moon.”, laughs Svein Andersen, a pensioner vaccinated in Norway. Priority is given to vulnerable people and caregivers. In Rome, Italy, a group of nurses set an example in front of the country’s cameras.



European politicians hail a promising vaccine. In Denmark, the Minister of Health, Magnus Heunicke, very moved, followed the injection of the first vaccinated by video. “I feel like we lived in trenches. We are fighting this virus, and now we have a weapon.”, said the Danish minister. With more than 25 million cases of Covid-19, Europe remains the area most affected in the world by the pandemic.