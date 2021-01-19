The European Commission wants the Member States to have approved as soon as possible, within weeks, a European covid vaccination certificate, a kind of “health passport”, which is recognized by the authorities of the 27 Member States and by their health services and, if possible, through the World Health Organization, all over the planet.

The idea, first proposed to the Commission by the Greek Government, is primarily about the vaccinated do not have to do tests and quarantines to travel, thus facilitating the return from tourism.

It is not clear that the Commission is going to convince the 27 governments with a proposal that mainly seeks save next summer tourist. Some countries are reticent. The French government, for example, ensures that such a certificate would be in the first place discriminatory against those people who want to be vaccinated but still they could not. And that it could be counterproductive if it made citizens think that vaccines they are mandatory or that the vaccinated will have more rights than the unvaccinated.

Despite the divisions between governments, national leaders will have the proposal on the table this Thursday when they meet by videoconference to take the pulse of the continental situation regarding the pandemic. In his invitation letter to the summit, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, anticipates: “The vaccination process opens the certification debate. We will discuss the convenience of a common approach to certification, as well as, if appropriate, under what circumstances (vaccination) certificates could be used ”.

Some countries are favorable, especially the most dependent on tourism, like Spain, Greece, Cyprus or Croatia. But not others, including France and Germany, but also Belgium or the Netherlands. Brussels also gives arguments to these countries. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said Monday: “We do not want to create a situation where those who do not want to be vaccinated or cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons have their rights and freedoms limited.”

Slow motion vaccinations

The turtle vaccinations accelerates little by little but still has an insufficient pace. Denmark leads the pack. With data from this Monday, the Danes had punctured the first dose to 2.94% of their population. Among the big companies, Spain is second with 1.92%, one hundredth ahead of Italy’s 1.91%. Germany goes for 1.37% and France for 0.65%. No country has used all the doses it has received so the pace could be higher. And that’s what Brussels wants.

The vaccination process is accelerating little by little but is still at an insufficient pace. Photo: EFE

The European Commission asks governments to accelerate and use all possible means so that in summer he is vaccinated 70% of the population adult of the European Union. The document approved this Tuesday by the European Executive, a guide that will serve as a reference for the summit by videoconference this Thursday, arrives when almost all of Europe is entering or has already entered the third wave of the pandemic. By March 31, 80% of health and social assistance personnel and those over 80 years of age should be vaccinated.

Brussels wants, partly for image and partly for the pursuit of efficiency, that governments organize vaccination centers and that an appointment to receive the vaccine can be booked electronically. Some governments seem to fear that if they accelerate the vaccination process, pharmaceutical companies will not be able to keep up by producing enough doses.

Millions of doses

Brussels estimates that it will have no vaccine supply problems. Their contracts total 600 million doses of Pfizer / BioNTech, 405 million of Curevac, 400 million of Jansen, 400 million of Astra Zeneca / Oxford, 300 million of Sanofi / GSK and 160 million of Moderna.

Are 2,265 million of doses, enough to administer five doses to each European. For now, only those from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna have been authorized by the European Medicines Agency. Astra Zeneca has already requested authorization for yours.

The European Commission also recommends that governments do genetic sequencing of at least 5% of all positive tests to identify and follow the new variants, that they deploy as many rapid tests as possible, that they maintain external borders closed of the bloc and clearly discourage non-essential travel within Europe.

Community sources said that the Von der Leyen Executive came to study asking governments to directly prohibit any type of travel between European countries.

