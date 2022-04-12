Coronavirus EUR 3.7 million in Korona grants to cultural communities

The biggest grants went to the Helsinki-based House of Fine Arts and Everything Center, the Tampere Laboratory and the Silence of Artists in Kittilä.

Arts Promotion Center (Taike) has distributed grants totaling € 3.7 million to arts or cultural communities. Grants were distributed to a total of 89 actors. The grants are aimed at reducing the effects of the corona pandemic and employing artists.

Grants range from € 20,000 to € 130,000. The largest grants went to the Helsinki-based House of Fine Arts and the Center for Everything, the Tampere Laboratory and the Silence Society of Artists in Kittilä, whose projects strengthen the employment of artists.

About half of the grant recipients were multi-art or music actors. Grants were being applied for from Taike last December. Almost 800 applications were received. Funding related to the coronavirus pandemic was included in the supplementary budget issued by Parliament in the spring of 2021.

Correction 12.4. at 10.35: The Artists’ Association Silence operates in Kittilä, not Rovaniemi, as was previously incorrectly reported in the news.