Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus EUR 3.7 million in Korona grants to cultural communities

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The biggest grants went to the Helsinki-based House of Fine Arts and Everything Center, the Tampere Laboratory and the Silence of Artists in Kittilä.

11.4. 13:17 | Updated 10:39

Arts Promotion Center (Taike) has distributed grants totaling € 3.7 million to arts or cultural communities. Grants were distributed to a total of 89 actors. The grants are aimed at reducing the effects of the corona pandemic and employing artists.

Grants range from € 20,000 to € 130,000. The largest grants went to the Helsinki-based House of Fine Arts and the Center for Everything, the Tampere Laboratory and the Silence Society of Artists in Kittilä, whose projects strengthen the employment of artists.

About half of the grant recipients were multi-art or music actors. Grants were being applied for from Taike last December. Almost 800 applications were received. Funding related to the coronavirus pandemic was included in the supplementary budget issued by Parliament in the spring of 2021.

See also  António Costa changes Portuguese politics as we knew it

Correction 12.4. at 10.35: The Artists’ Association Silence operates in Kittilä, not Rovaniemi, as was previously incorrectly reported in the news.

#Coronavirus #EUR #million #Korona #grants #cultural #communities

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The defense is distracted by the harmless attack: Sampdoria ko in Bologna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.