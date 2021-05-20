Coronavirus EU parliament and member states agree on coronary passport that frees travel

Under the agreement, citizens of all 27 EU countries will receive a digital health passport.

European Parliament and the Council of EU member states have reached an agreement on an corona passport that could help Europe open up its tourism next summer.

“White smoke is visible,” the EU Justice Commissioner tweeted Didier Reynders Thursday night.

Under the agreement, citizens of all 27 EU countries will receive a digital health passport showing the coronary vaccines they received, the results of corona tests or, if a person has had a coronary disease, AFP news agency reports.

