Thursday, May 20, 2021
Coronavirus EU parliament and member states agree on coronary passport that frees travel

May 20, 2021
Under the agreement, citizens of all 27 EU countries will receive a digital health passport.

European Parliament and the Council of EU member states have reached an agreement on an corona passport that could help Europe open up its tourism next summer.

“White smoke is visible,” the EU Justice Commissioner tweeted Didier Reynders Thursday night.

Under the agreement, citizens of all 27 EU countries will receive a digital health passport showing the coronary vaccines they received, the results of corona tests or, if a person has had a coronary disease, AFP news agency reports.

The Government raises the tone and Robles accuses Morocco of "blackmail"

