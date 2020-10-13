Coronavirus EU ministers agree on travel criteria and corona map: Finnish government to consider own measures on Thursday

The European ministers meeting in Luxembourg agreed, among other things, on a common classification of risk areas.

Brussels

European EU member states agreed on common practices for traveling within the EU. The list adopted by the European Ministers is a recommendation which the Member States apply according to their own national decisions.

Member countries agree that EU countries will use a common disease map and color coding. Map data is collected by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. The Member States have promised to provide the Center with the necessary information on a weekly basis.

Quarantine and testing measures are decided by the member countries themselves, but efforts are being made to standardize them. EU countries pledged on Tuesday to announce the changes in a timely manner, no later than two days before implementation. The information must also be provided to the Centers for Disease Control, which will update the restrictions website.

In addition, ministers agreed on how corona tests carried out in different countries will be taken into account, for example when traveling. EU countries are also developing a common digital travel form and a test system for aviation.

Travel restrictions can be found in Re-Open Europe –website.

Finland the board will hold a meeting on corona activities this week on thursday. There are also travel-related activities on the table. Minister of Europe attending the meeting in Luxembourg Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) could not specify how the common EU recommendations would be reflected in future decisions.

“They will be taken into account,” Tuppurainen said.

The proposal, approved by ministers, is based on a Commission proposal in early September recommendations published by the. Finland has maintained stricter limits than the Commission’s recommendations.

The Commission proposed a traffic light system that would take into account not only disease cases but also the proportion of positive test results.

A country is red if its number of cases exceeds 50 and the number of positive tests exceeds four percent, or if the number of new cases exceeds 150 in two weeks.

A country is green if the number of positive cases is less than 25 per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks and if the number of positive tests is less than four percent.

The orange rating would come if the country had less than 50 cases of the disease, but the number of positive tests would exceed four percent. The orange category would also be available if the number of cases were between 25 and 150, but less than 4% of positive test results.

The country is gray if the required information is not available.

In Finland’s classification, the incidence limit is 25 per hundred thousand people. If the country crosses the border, entry is restricted and quarantine is recommended for the passenger. There is no so-called orange country class in use in Finland, where quarantine and testing measures would be lighter than in red countries.

Commission emphasizes that testing and quarantine practices are determined by each Member State. However, it emphasizes that, for example, an airline could not deny a passenger a journey even if it did not have a fresh test result.

HS data Finland is preparing a travel policy according to which entry into Finland from countries with even high infection rates would be based on coronavirus testing. The testing would primarily concern passengers arriving in Finland from 23 November.

In the new entry model, passengers staying abroad for more than three days would still be required to have a second test in Finland in addition to the test performed in the country of origin. It would be done right away at the border or at an airport, for example, and no quarantine would be required.

With the new model, Finland would abandon border restrictions.