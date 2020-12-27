Coronavirus EU member states select first vaccine recipients in their own way: image compilation shows events of a historic day across Europe

European on sunday, the member states of the union quickly started vaccinating the population with the first batches of vaccines after the european drug agency granted the first marketing authorization for the vaccine from the pharmaceutical companies pfizer and biontech.

Applications from the next two manufacturers will be processed by the Agency in January. European comments were hopeful when defeating a virus that had left the world in the first half of the year finally seemed concrete.

Claudia Alivernini was vaccinated on Sunday at Spallanzan Hospital in Rome.­

EU countries started vaccinations each in their own way. Finland and Italy started vaccinations from medical staff. Nurse at a Roman hospital Claudia Alivernini was the first Italian to have its corona spike three hours before the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) vaccinated its first employees.

“I feel immense pride and great responsibility for getting vaccinated today,” Alivernini, 29, commented on the media.

Sweden, on the other hand, progressed like Spain and France, ie started vaccinating the elderly.

“It doesn’t feel like anything,” said a 91-year-old resident of Mjölby’s nursing home in southern Sweden. Gun-Britt Johnsson newspaper Expressen by.

“Det känns skitbra!” 89 years old Karin Johannesson in turn, commented in a nursing home in Skoon. So it felt like hell good.

From EU countries Germany, Hungary and Slovakia gave the first vaccinations as early as Saturday.

Gerda Thomas, a nursing home resident, chatted with nurses before the coroner vaccination on Sunday in Grossraeschen, Germany. Germany gave the first vaccinations as early as Saturday.­

History books could not be accessed with this rush. Russia announced that it had approved its own Sputnik V vaccine as early as August. Mass vaccinations in Russia began at the same time as Britain on December 10, but the vaccine had already been given before that. For example, the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu already on the fifth day of September told the news agency Interfax about his feelings after receiving the coroner vaccine.

According to Moscow journalists, the vaccine was first given to all ophthalmologists who needed urgent access to the president. Vladimir Putin for things.

From European countries, this gentlemen’s first line was implemented on Sunday by the Czech Republic, which began to pinpoint ministers.

The United States began vaccinating the people against covid-19 disease four days after Britain.

However, the first to start mass vaccinations was China, where the whole pandemic originated. By the turn of November-December, China had already given a vaccine developed by a state-owned company to one million of its citizens.

