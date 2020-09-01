Corona hammer from Budapest: Hungary closes its borders with Austria, among others, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The authorities seem completely overwhelmed.

Coronavirus pandemic * in Europe: Hungary makes his Limits because of the second corona wave * tight.

in Europe: makes his because of the tight. The border closure for example after Austria applies from September 1st and initially for one month.

applies from September 1st and initially for one month. However, there are exemption rules for countries in which the infection risk With Covid-19* is rated as very low.

Update from August 30th, 1:15 p.m.: New record numbers of corona infections in Hungary: In the past 24 hours, 292 new corona infections were reported on Sunday, reports the news agency dpa. It is the highest daily value since the beginning of the corona pandemic in the country in March. The day before, the government’s Corona website was 158, am

132 new infections were recorded Friday.

Due to the increasing number of infections in Europe, Hungary closes its borders to most foreigners on Tuesday (September 1st). Hungarian citizens and foreigners residing in Hungary have to go into a 14-day home quarantine after returning from abroad or submit two negative corona tests (see first report). Which Travel and safety information for Germans when entering Hungary now actually apply seems unclear. Details are still unclear, it says on the website. of the Foreign Office.

Corona: Hungary wants to close borders for most foreigners

Update from August 29, 6:15 p.m .: The day after the decision, because of the borders Covid-19 to shut down from September 1st, reigns in Hungary apparently that Corona jumble.

This is how the official and national one worked Tourism authority Also on this Saturday with the new situation hopelessly overwhelmed. And taken by surprise? On Friday evening the tourist information had, among other things, via Facebook-Posting announced your own Info pages too Covid-19 to revise. On Saturday evening, as of 6.15 p.m., this had still not happened.

Border closure due to Corona in Hungary: Viktor Orban apparently takes his own tourism authority by surprise

Instead, it says on the info page for Corona pandemic for example: “Hungary is safe. “Or:” Foreign citizens can enter Hungary in accordance with the relevant official regulations in force due to the current epidemic situation. “This passage is currently still valid, but only until Tuesday, September 1st. Then entry is only permitted for at least one month with a valid reason.

Also at Facebook there was no new information for potential visitors from the tourism authority Vacationers, not even for those who already Vacation between Lake Balaton and Budapest have booked. Instead, the tourism authority posted an image film from Instagram, which was obviously implemented before Prime Minister Viktor Orban his country with his decision into Corona chaos crashed.

Angela Merkel’s adversary: ​​Viktor Orban’s confidante causes affront due to Corona

To classify: The 57-year-old right-wing populist politician has been known for his activism and stubbornness since the so-called refugee crisis Orban at the level of the European Union (EU) as a sharp opponent of the Germans Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

Nickelsdorf: A border official checks a driver in the corona pandemic on the Austro-Hungarian border. © Harald Schneider / dpa

Apparently Hungary’s partners have not been well informed either. So wrote that Foreign Office of the Federal Government on Saturday on his website: “From September 1st apply to Hungary new entry regulations. According to this, foreign travelers should only be allowed to enter in exceptional cases. Details are not yet known. “

The day before Orban’s Chief of Staff Gergely Gulyás still for an affront to it Germany and the other EU partners. According to ORF-Correspondent Ernst Gelegs, he explained with a view to Corona and the traffic light system that applies in many places: “Hungary is green, everything else is red! ”The Hungarian border police are now faced with a Herculean task: Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia seven countries border on Hungarian territory.

Corona pandemic: Hungary closes its borders with Austria, among others

First report from August 28th: ​​Munich / Budapest – This news takes care of in the Coronavirus pandemic for a stir. While countries like Spain, France and also Germany are in the Corona crisis again with increasing Covid-19 case numbers have to fight power Hungary its borders tight – among other things too Austria.

“From September 1st, foreign nationals will be refused entry into Hungarian territory,” said Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on this Friday evening. Corona hammer from Budapest!

Had Hungary shortly before that, he was busy advertising holidays in the Eastern European country through various channels – including an image film by Capital Budapest on Youtube occupied, in which the Europe-wide lockdowns are alluded to.

Border closure in the corona pandemic: Hungary’s tourism authority looks taken by surprise

At the end of the video it says: “Budapest awaits you”. In German: “Budapest awaits you.” That too Lake Balaton near the border to Austrian Burgenland is a popular travel destination for holidaymakers from Germany and Austria.

The Orban’s decision was apparently taken unexpectedly even by its own tourism authority. On Friday evening (August 28th) around 8 p.m. she published among other things at Facebook a “Covid-19-Update”, according to which the own information pages to corona still need to be updated.

#Hungary closes from 1st Sept. its limits for all foreigners, including EU citizens. When asked about d. current Corona traffic light regulation said Chancellery Minister G. Gulyás: “Hungary is green, everything else is red!” – Ernst Gelegs (@Gelegs) August 28, 2020

The Hungarian government justified its drastic measure with the fact that most Corona infections originated abroad. Like the Austrian ORF-Correspondent for Hungary, Ernst Gelegs, at Twitter writes, Chancellery Minister Gulyás continued: “Hungary is green, everything else is red!”

According to official information, stayed Hungary in the Coronavirus pandemic relatively spared so far – around 5,500 infections and around 600 related deaths Covid-19 were counted accordingly. However, the numbers are difficult to verify.

Coronavirus pandemic: Hungarians have to show two negative corona tests

One thing is certain: Hungarian nationals will also have to adapt properly from September 1st. According to the new regulations, you are only allowed to enter your home country from abroad if you have two negative ones Corona tests can show or sign up for 14 days in a quarantine go.

The Border closure should initially apply for a month. With the respective federal governments in Berlin and Vienna, the news is already causing a need to talk to Budapest. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network

Prime Minister Markus Söder has now announced a temporary mask requirement in class at the start of school in Bavaria. His counterpart from Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, was involved in a serious accident.

List of rubric lists: © Gyorgy Varga / MTI / dpa