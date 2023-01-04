Coronavirus | EU countries are recommended to require passengers arriving from China to have a negative corona test result

EU countries met on Wednesday to discuss a common line regarding restrictions on tourists arriving from China.

European In the future, EU member states are advised to require a negative corona test result less than 48 hours old from all passengers arriving from China. The Swedish presidency of the EU says about this in a statement published on Wednesday evening in the bulletin.

EU countries met on Wednesday to discuss a common line regarding restrictions on tourists arriving from China.

The number of corona infections has increased explosively in China after the country lifted its strict corona restrictions. The EU’s concern has been that travelers arriving from China could bring with them new variants that would circumvent the protection provided by current vaccinations.

Under 48-hour-old negative test results are recommended to be required only from passengers arriving from China to EU countries. The test should already be done in the country of departure.

In addition, the EU countries decided on Wednesday evening to recommend the use of a mask on all flights to China.

Member countries are encouraged to supplement the measures with, for example, random testing of passengers arriving from China, testing of airport waste water, and urging especially vulnerable groups of people to maintain vaccine coverage.

In addition, the EU countries agreed to give advice to travelers arriving and departing from China, as well as to aircraft and airport personnel on measures related to personal hygiene and health, the release states.

The member states plan to reassess the situation and measures in mid-January.

Wednesday night the recommendations were not surprising, as already at the beginning of the week, the spokesperson of the EU Commission stated that the “overwhelming majority” of countries support pre-departure tests for those arriving from China.

Several countries had already independently introduced travel restrictions for people arriving from China. For example, in France, a negative test is required, which has been done no more than 48 hours before boarding the plane. In addition, France conducts random testing on its own fields.

China has previously criticized travel restrictions and threatened to impose “countermeasures” on countries that impose restrictions.