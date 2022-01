Coronavirus EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen has a coronavirus infection

Urpilainen writes on Twitter that he got symptoms on Saturday night after returning to Brussels. He confirmed a positive PCR result on Monday.

EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (sd) has received a positive result in a corona test on Sunday. The test was confirmed on Monday.

Urpilainen talks about it in his Twitter update.

He says he is in quarantine and focusing on recovery.

Other politicians have also recently contracted coronavirus disease.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) The corona infection was reported in late December. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice.

Of the other ministers, the coronavirus infection was diagnosed earlier in December by the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green).