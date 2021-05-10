Coronavirus Estonians rush to buy nasal spray made from colostrum, allegedly fighting coronavirus

As it is not a medicine, the spray was allowed to be placed on the market without clinical trials. The effectiveness of the spray has not been tested in humans.

Estonia the current hit product of pharmacies is by no means a medicine, but it still goes like hot stones. The nasal spray developed to combat the coronavirus in Estonia has already sold 100,000 packs a week.

The rapidly developing nasal spray came to pharmacies last Monday. He was the first to talk about it in Finland Evening paper.

Marketing phrases say that the € 25 Bioblock spray is one additional way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, reduce the frequency of infection and avoid widespread restrictions.

The Bioblock website points out that in addition to the spray, other protective measures such as masks, hand hygiene, safety intervals and vaccinations should be used.

“The product has been very popular and so far we have not received any of the selected negative effects,” says the product developer, a professor at the University of Tartu and CEO of Icosagen. Mart Ustav.

“We are absolutely confident that this is a safe product. We do not recommend it only for milk allergy sufferers. ”

Bioblock is manufactured by Icosagen.­

Spray is based on colostrum produced by the cow immediately after calving. Colostrum is rich in vitamins and antibodies that protect the newborn calf.

For the bioblock, cows are injected with coronavirus protein so that the cow’s body begins to produce antibodies against the virus. These antibodies are thus also present in colostrum.

Casein, lactose and fat are removed from the milk of a hyperimmunised cow for spraying. There are antibodies left to neutralize the coronavirus.

The antibody is sprayed onto the mucous membranes of the human nose. According to the product developers, the antibodies remain on the mucous membranes for at least four hours.

Estonia the drug agency does not want to comment on the nasal spray for HS because Bioblock is not a drug.

Formerly a drug adviser for the Agency Alar Irs however, has commented On the rainbow radiothat it is a “sympathetic project” but it would be important to be aware of what a spray is and what it is not.

Thus, a nasal spray is neither a medicine nor a vaccine.

According to Irsi, the antibody spray has appeared to repel coronavirus in laboratory test tubes, but the spray has not yet been tested enough in humans to evaluate its potential efficacy or side effects.

“It has not been proven that this product works in humans. It’s one more tool people can choose to use. ”

Irs is absolutely right, says product developer Ustav. Clinical studies on spray efficacy are not yet complete. The various Estonian authorities still authorized the sale of the spray.

“Because it’s not a drug, we don’t have to comply with the regulations for drugs that are required to get a marketing authorization,” Ustav says. However, he trusts the product.

According to Ustavi, the developers have data that antibodies to hyperimmunized colostrum quench the virus. The product has also been tested on hamsters. Sixteen humans have been used to determine how long antibodies remain on the nasal mucosa.

Ustav justifies the launch of the product on the grounds that when the restrictions are lifted, however, people will start moving and meeting each other again. Vaccinations may not protect people from new infections either.

“It would be unfair to ban the use of nasal spray from people who want to protect themselves. The nasal spray is an additional means to hand washing, masks and vaccines. ”

Bridge A clinical trial of 300 people is currently underway in Tallinn. Family doctors give nasal spray to family members of people with coronavirus. Some get the right antibody spray, some get placebo.

The purpose of the study is to find out if the spray prevents the virus from infecting one family member. In addition, it is used to test whether nasal spray reduces mortality in people with coronavirus.

The test results are expected to be completed by the end of June, Ustav says. If the results show that the spray works, he hopes that it will also be available for sale on the Finnish market.

However, it is not yet clear to which Finnish authority the licensing of nasal spray could belong.

The product Icosagen, Ustav’s company, is responsible for manufacturing. Bottling and distribution is handled by the Estonian chemical and cosmetics company Chemi-Pharm.

There is enough raw material to produce a million spray bottles. More colostrum is obtained when the next immunized cows conceive and give birth.

What happens to cows after colostrum collection?

“They go on with their lives. We investigated whether milk after the colostrum stage could also be used to collect antibodies. Cow calves are also saved. Unfortunately, livestock farming is such that bull calves are sent to better pastures, ”says Ustav.