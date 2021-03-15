Monday, March 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection

by admin
March 15, 2021
in World
0

Kaja Kallas told about her infection on Facebook.

Estonia prime minister Kaja in Kallas coronavirus infection has been reported. Kallas spoke about it early Monday night With their Facebook account.

Kallas, in his own words, had only a small fever before taking the corona test.

“Today is the day I join the thousands of Estonians who have had a positive result in the corona test. Like many others of you, I do not know exactly how I got infected, “Kallas write his account.

“I have informed all faced by the people of infection. Fortunately, there have been only a few of them, including family members and a small number of employees. Most of the employees have been telecommuting as recommended and only a few people have been physically present and they have also avoided close contact and wore masks. I sincerely hope I haven’t accidentally infected anyone. ”

About it said Formerly Ilta-Sanomat in Finland.

.
#Coronavirus #Estonian #Prime #Minister #Kaja #Kallas #diagnosed #coronavirus #infection

Tags:
admin

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.