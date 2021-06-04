Coronavirus Estonian Prime Minister criticizes Finland’s restrictions on ambassador: You can get to work by plane, but not by ship

The Finnish government decided to ease travel restrictions only for business travelers. This will not help the thousands of Estonians who make business trips to Finland by ship.

Estonia prime minister Kaja Kallas the ambassador criticized Finland’s travel restrictions To Timo Kantola on Friday in Tallinn. The matter is reported by the Estonian Broadcasting Corporation ERR.

The complaints of the Estonian Prime Minister relate to the Finnish government Thursday’s conclusion continue travel restrictions until June 27. The government decided to allow work-related travel in air traffic between Finland and other EU or Schengen countries, but not in water traffic.

In waterborne transport and at land borders, entry on the basis of employment is still limited to what is necessary.

KallaKsen According to him, the conditions of Estonians whose lives include labor mobility between Finland and Estonia have been difficult for the last four months. Family members have not been able to meet each other.

“Yes, the Finnish government’s decision yesterday will alleviate the situation in part, but simply allowing air connections will not allow a return to normal life,” Kallas said.

He criticized the fact that favoring one form of travel over another is incomprehensible, especially when the argument is the epidemiological situation.

“Estonia has proposed various solutions to ensure passenger safety. For three months now, shipping companies have been demanding a negative test result for passengers to board a ship. The introduction of an electronic vaccination certificate also promotes smooth and safe travel,” said Prime Minister Kallas.

According to Kallas, Finland’s restrictions are not proportionate and justified. They are not in line with the EU ‘s commonly agreed travel recommendations or the Schengen Treaty.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Porto, Portugal in May.

In 2017 Researcher at the University of Tartu and the University of Eastern Finland Keiu Telve evaluates For broadcastingthat there were almost 20,000 Estonians living in Estonia but working seasonally in Finland.

Prime Minister Kallas was concerned about the effects of the situation on political relations between Finland and Estonia.

Finland’s Ambassador Timo Kantola commented To the ERRthat the situation is undoubtedly awkward and worrying. He emphasized that Finland takes the threat posed by the coronavirus and combating it very seriously.

“From Estonia’s point of view, it seems as if it is just a question between Estonia and Finland, but from Finland’s point of view, it is broader: how to come to Finland and how to travel abroad,” Kantola said.

Kantola said that he was of the opinion that the reason why entry into Finland for work matters is allowed by air is related to the Finnish border control arrangements and at the same time how the inspection of the necessary documents could be organized in ports.

“We already have experience of this at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, so it was now decided to take such a small step, where flying is allowed. I really hope that the restrictions can be further relaxed. ”

The details of the continuation of tourism and restrictions after Midsummer will depend on the entry model presented by the government on Wednesday. The bill is prepared by an official of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. Next, the governing parties will discuss the proposal.

On Thursday, the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori, Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen, President and CEO of Finavia Kimmo Mäki, CEO of Finnair Topi Manner, Chairman of the SAK Jarkko Eloranta and CEO of EK Jyri Häkämies held a joint press conference in which they criticized the presentation.

