Coronavirus Estonian corona infections exceed the limit set by the Finnish government – infection chains are traced from bars to mining companies

A total of 1,200 residents in Estonia are now awaiting a test result because an infection has been diagnosed in a close circle.

Estonia the number of coronavirus infections seems to have stabilized at a level above the Finnish government’s guideline limit for travel restrictions.

There have been 13.8 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in Estonia in 14 days, say, for example, the Estonian Broadcasting Corporation ERR and the updated graphics of Helsingin Sanomat.

Finland the government limit for travel restrictions is eight infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and the secondary, looser limit is ten infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the same period.

These limits are clearly exceeded, but on Monday afternoon Estonia was still classified on the website of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) as a traffic light model. green countries, where the risk of infection is not significantly higher than in Finland.

Travel restrictions require a separate decision and case-by-case consideration. They are also affected by the trend of the epidemic in that country. Most recently, the government tightened travel restrictions on 19 August. The government has announced that it will review border traffic every two weeks, so the next review of possible new restrictions will be this week.

“I understand that the evaluation is just being done, so at least from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, there is no policy for this yet,” the Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila tells HS.

“Of course, you have to look at whether the chains of infection are under control and the situation is otherwise stable.”

Estonia the infection situation is still moderate from a European point of view, and efforts are being made to trace the chains of infection vigorously.

A significant chain of infection is in the province of Itä-Viru and comes from the Jõhvi Jelder bar in the municipality of Jõhvi. Fifteen of the bar’s customers have been infected.

Two of them worked in a nearby oil shale mine. A total of 54 mine workers and their close associates have been infected.

Tallinn resident the nightclub appears to have been the beginning of a single chain of infection, and the chain has been traced to a customer who had returned from Spain. He and five of his close associates have become infected.

One chain of infection was traced to a British resident in Estonia who had visited his home country. Five of his close associates are now infected.

Authorities have recalled that returnees from high-risk countries should be quarantined for two weeks.

In addition There are individual infected people in Estonia, whose close circle is tested as cases are found.

A total of 1,200 people close to those infected have currently been quarantined in Estonia pending the test result.