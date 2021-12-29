Coronavirus Estonia opens bars for the New Year, Finns enter the country even without corona certificates: “We understand the great desire to celebrate”

The coronavirus situation in Estonia is slightly worse than in Finland.

Estonia the government has decided to ease interest rate restrictions in honor of the new year. The current corona restrictions will close the bars at 11 pm, but the restrictions will be lifted for two evenings in the New Year, Estonian authorities say in the bulletin.

On Friday 31 December and Saturday 1 January, bars, restaurants and venues will be open all night until morning. The old restrictions will take effect on Sunday evening, January 2nd.

The Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas according to the exception is made in honor of the holidays, even though the corona situation in Estonia is poor.

“Omikron transformation has arrived in Estonia and is spreading strongly. The government cannot therefore completely waive the 11 pm closing time. However, we decided to make an exception for two evenings, ”Kallas says in a press release.

“Corona time has been difficult for many, and we understand the great desire to celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of something new. The exemption does not mean that the virus would not spread on those two nights. I urge everyone who celebrates in a public place to act responsibly. ”

Nurses at the corona ward of the Northern Estonia Regional Hospital in Tallinn in November.

In Estonia about 600 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been diagnosed at the end of December. The situation is now a little worse than in Finland. In early November, more than 1,800 infections per 100,000 inhabitants per day were detected in Estonia.

According to Kallas, an exception to the restrictions is possible because Estonians have been vaccinated responsibly. However, only about 60 percent of Estonians have received two vaccinations.

In Finland the bars stay closed on New Year’s Eve and many party plans have therefore been canceled. It is possible that some of the celebrants will transfer their plans to the other side of the Gulf of Finland.

What is the risk of the Estonian New Year celebrations to the disease situation in Finland?

Depends on how many Finns go to Estonia, says a leading expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Jari Jalava.

Both THL and the City of Helsinki, which is responsible for corona operations in the ports of Helsinki, tell HS that the lifting of restrictions in Estonia will not cause further action in Finland.

“There are no big differences in the epidemic situation in Finland and Estonia: a lot of infections on both sides of the Gulf of Finland. The risk of infection at the bar is therefore in Finland and Estonia. However, we are tightening the restrictions on bars and thus reducing the risk of infections, ”adds Jalava.

Director of Health Safety at THL Mika Salminen recalls that in the end the Finnish authorities have no objection to the Estonian Government ‘s decisions.

“Still, lifting the restrictions seems to be the biggest risk for them themselves.”

Hygiene is reminded at the Tallinn hospital.

New Year so far has not been dramatically reflected in the number of passengers of Tallink Silja, which operates scheduled trips and cruises between Helsinki and Tallinn, says Communications Director Marika Nöjd.

“There has been just the same moderate number of passengers as before. But of course people make the last drop in travel decisions, ”he says.

“Of course, on the New Year’s Eve, the Silja Europa cruise has more reservations than the ship’s other cruises.”

According to Nöjd, in terms of interest rate restrictions, traveling to Estonia is very easy: no certificates are necessarily checked from the passenger on the way out.

“At the end of Finland, we are not allowed to even ask for a corona passport. Estonia requires passengers without an corona passport to fill in a health information form, but this is not time for individual passengers to check either. ”

Passengers leaving m / s Finlandia in the port of Tallinn at the end of October.

On ships interest rate restrictions are generally looser than in Finland.

Some of Tallinn’s ships sail under the Estonian flag and comply with local restrictions. Ships sailing under the Finnish flag, on the other hand, comply with Åland’s restrictions, according to which, for example, bars are free to open.

“ When returning to Finland, the authority checks the coroner passport, test result or certificate of illness from newcomers.

According to Nöjd, at least on Tallink Silja’s ships, restaurants do not ask their customers for a corona passport.

If a Finnish passenger does not have to show more vaccinations or test results, he or she will be directed to the test and voluntary quarantine. A foreign immigrant, on the other hand, is required to have both a vaccination certificate and a negative test result, without which the passenger will be returned to Estonia.

“The rules are complicated, but a Finnish passenger should prepare so that the corona certificate is in order. It goes a long way, ”says Nöjd.

Anything the actual rush of Finns is not visible in the Kalev Spa hotel hotel in Tallinn, which is popular with Finns, says the hotel manager Piret Betlem To HS.

“We have a regular number of people, quite a lot of Finnish customers and families with children.”

Admittedly, the spa hotel is not the most popular venue for the New Year, Betlem speculates. Guests are also required to have a corona passport at the Kalev Spa. The streetscape of Tallinn shows Finns.

“The city now hears a lot of Finnish.”