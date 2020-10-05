Coronavirus ESS: Coronavirus quarantine may be shortened by days

THL is considering whether the quarantine period could be shortened. In many European countries, the quarantine period has already been reduced from 14 days to ten.

For the coronavirus the extent of quarantine of exposed people in Finland may be shortened by a few days. THL is currently considering the matter, but has not made any decisions.

Chief Physician of THL Taneli Puumalainen told HS on Monday that it would be informed if decisions were made on shortening

THL is now in discussions with infection physicians. In many European countries, the quarantine period has already been reduced from 14 days to ten. In France, it’s just a week away.

Shortening is supported by the fact that at the end of the quarantine period, ie 10 to 14 days after the onset of symptoms, the virus carrier is no longer very likely to spread the disease.

Puumalainen explains in the newspaper another reason in favor of shortening, namely that at the end of the quarantine, many may no longer be able to be quarantined.

The end of the shortened quarantine could be a corona test.