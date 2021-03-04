Coronavirus epidemic “There is no point in removing the corona flasher from the phone” – According to the chief physician, the application reaches those who would not be found by infection detection

In the future, those who receive an asymptomatic exposure alert will also be directed to the test.

Tuesday it was reported that, according to hospital districts, the benefits of the Coronator Flash application have been limited. Yle interviewed by the Chief Infectious Diseases Physician of the Kymenlaakso Association of Social and Health Services Risto Pietikäinen said he removed Koronavilku from his phone.

The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) urges you to keep the app on your phone.

“There’s no point in removing the corona flash from your phone. The incidence of infections is increasing and more stringent restrictive measures are being taken to control the epidemic. The corona flasher is one additional tool to reach those who would otherwise be left in the dark, ”says the Director of Information Management. Aleksi Yrttiaho From the Department of Health and Welfare.

Helsinki chief physician of epidemiological activities Sanna Isosomppi intends to keep the Coron Flasher on his phone.

“If you think of Corona Flasher as an aid in infection detection, then you may feel that the flasher is not serving. However, the application is not a tool for ordinary infection detection, but complements it in epidemic management, ”Isosomppi emphasizes.

Isosomppi is on Yrttiaho’s lines when talking about the application’s strengths.

“The corona flasher is able to inform people about potential exposure in situations that our normal infection tracking cannot,” he says.

Such situations arise, for example, in public transport. The asymptomatic infected person sits next to an unknown person, and the colleague unknowingly is exposed to the virus.

“There are uncertainties about the potential exposure reported by the flasher, so no one will be quarantined based on the alarm,” says Isosomppi.

Isosomppi believes that the flashing announcement motivates the alerted person to consider their own actions.

“If I got an alert, I would immediately stop working remotely. Not everyone has the opportunity to work remotely, but it would be a good idea to keep contacts to a minimum and follow hygiene measures with particular care. For example, someone else could take care of the business trips, ”says Isosomppi.

Also Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Timo Aronkytö is going to keep Koronavilku definitely on his phone.

“While the operational logic of the turn signal is not seamless, it gives me information on whether the person carrying the coronavirus has been around me.”

The corona flasher has been criticized for failing to take into account virus variants that are more susceptible to infecting the previous virus strain.

According to Aronkydö, a possible exposure alert must now be taken even more seriously than before. The flasher warns if the infected person has been exposed for close to a quarter.

“Virus variants spread more sensitively than the previous virus strain. Now that the application becomes an exposure alert, the risk of infection is higher than before. This means that the app is definitely worth keeping on your phone, ”says Aronkytö.

The Koronavilkku application has already been downloaded to about 2.3 million Finnish phones. Infections have been reported to the application approximately 14,000 times. The exact number of exposure reports is not known, as they are not allowed by law to be recorded.

There is some indication of exposure reports, as approximately 28,000 symptom surveys have been conducted through the application.

According to Risto Pietikäinen, handling the flashes of the application takes up working time from the actual tracking work. Herbal skin wonders the claim about the workload caused by the application, as the treatment of flashes is straightforward.

“When the tracker calls the exposed person, he asks if the corona flasher is in use. If there is, the tracker gives the system code, which the exposed person taps into the application, ”Yrttiaho explains.

Herbal medicine estimates that criticism may come from false expectations.

“The goal of the app is to reach those exposed. According to the law, the identity of the source of the infection must not be accidentally revealed, so the application does not tell you where and when the infection took place. This information would, of course, be relevant to the tracker’s work, ”says Yrttiaho.

Yrttiaho admits that Koronavilkku has employed healthcare workers.

“Many recipients of an exposure report have wanted to contact healthcare. Especially asymptomatic people have asked for instructions, ”says Yrttiaho.

Uncertainty facilitated on Thursday when an updated version of Coronavilk was released.

“After the change in the testing strategy, asymptomatic people who receive an exposure notification will be able to take the test if there is enough testing capacity in the area,” says Yrttiaho.

Monitoring the effectiveness of the corona flasher is difficult due to legislation. THL has compared the application with a similar application in use in Switzerland. In Switzerland, the application has been downloaded to 1.7 million phones.

“We have five times the number of symptom assessments compared to the contacts made in the Swiss application. The more people use the application, the more likely the exposure is to be identified, ”says Yrttiaho.

A corona flash can also wake people with coronary fatigue. Many are now slipping into following safety instructions.

“Are everyone able to act according to their instructions now? That, too, is a good thing if you have received a flashing alarm in the future. Guiding to the right behavior has an effect on the population level, ”says Sanna Isosomppi.