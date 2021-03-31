Coronavirus epidemic According to the survey, Korona time puts a strain on young adults in particular, with women experiencing more strain

Feelings of strain and exhaustion particularly affect 18-34 year olds.

31.3. 13:26

Corona time burdens the well-being of young adults in particular, according to a recent survey. Feelings of strain and exhaustion particularly affect 18-34 year olds. Finns are most burdened by Korona and related restrictions.

The social isolation associated with a pandemic is particularly evident in the responses of young adults under the age of 25. More than two-fifths of them say that social isolation has burdened or otherwise impaired their well-being.

Women experience a more detrimental burden on well-being than men. In the women’s responses, both the corona situation and concern for the family are emphasized.

The data are based on a survey conducted by IRO Research. In February, a thousand people living in Finland responded to a survey commissioned by the Finnish Mental Health Association. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points in its direction.