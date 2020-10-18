In the Ephad “Tonus Vitamin” in Draguignan (Var), 37 residents and 13 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Distraught, the families came to express their fears about the conditions of care for their relatives, Saturday, October 17. “He told me that they didn’t help him eat, that he had to eat on his own. He was forced to eat with his fingers“, reports the daughter of a resident.

For her, the traces of food on her father’s clothes prove that he is telling the truth. Management has even asked families to temporarily take their Covid-negative relatives back to their homes. “My mom, I can’t take care of it. I need a medical bed, I need a barrier bed, I need aids to lift it“, comments Florence Aillet, president of the family committee of the establishment.