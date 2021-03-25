Coronavirus Ensuring intensive care is one of the reasons for the restrictions – The situation of intensive care units has tightened in the Hus area and Lappeenranta

On Thursday, there were 60 coronary patients in intensive care, more than half of whom were from Hyks’ special area of ​​responsibility.

When prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) presented restrictions on movement on Thursday, one of the important criteria was securing the carrying capacity of health care.

The front line is about how there are enough intensive care units in Finland for those patients who have acquired a severe form of covid-19 disease.

What is the current situation in the Finnish power departments? How many corona patients can be accommodated in intensive care units?

“If we look at the figures for the whole country, the capacity of intensive care right now looks pretty good. So far, there has been no situation where the capacity has not been sufficient, ”says Professor of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care at the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital. Matti Reinikainen.

According to him, there are still good vacancies, but the situation is unevenly distributed in Finland. The situation is worst in the metropolitan area. In northern Finland, on the other hand, there is very little need for intensive care related to the coronavirus.

Coronary patients is now in intensive care across the country 60. There are a total of 281 intensive care units, of which 20 are currently in use by all intensive care patients. There are thus 144 intensive care patients with non-coronavirus disease.

At Hus hospitals in Jorvi and Meilahti, more than 40 per cent of the intensive care unit places have been needed to treat coronary patients in recent days.

The special responsibility area of ​​Helsinki University Central Hospital (Hyks) has more than half of the country’s intensive care patients, ie 34. The special responsibility area covers the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) as well as the Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia areas.

Kuopio University Hospital coordinates intensive care in Finland and collects daily information on hospital capacity.

According to Reinikainen, intensive care patients have been transferred from the Hus area in particular to other hospitals, and thus the burden has been shared.

“There are five to ten coronary patients in Hus currently in other areas. There was also a pressure situation in Lappeenranta, when the number of coronary patients who needed intensive care was already equal to the hospital’s normal intensive care capacity. From there, patients were transferred to Jyväskylä. ”

According to Reinikainen, transfers of intensive care patients treated for respiratory failure are usually rare, but during a pandemic, this has made it possible to provide assistance to areas of the most severe patient pressure.

The displacements can also balance the amount of non-urgent cuts in some areas that have to be carried forward.

Intensive care the modeling group of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) plays a key role in predicting the need. It always delivers the forecast for the following week.

For example, on March 17, the group predicted that with a 90 percent probability, 25 to 44 intensive care cycles would begin within the next week. The realization is 37 intensive care cycles.

“THL’s modeling team is skilled, hat-raising for them. In the short term, the forecasts have been surprisingly good, ”says Reinikainen.

The need for intensive care in coronavirus is linked to two things: the number of cases and the age distribution of infected people.

In addition, there is a delay of about two weeks. The time from the first symptoms to the need for intensive care is on average ten days. The infectivity of virus variants makes it very difficult to make predictions in the long run.

“The following weeks, it seems that the need for intensive care will continue to grow most likely. Now, however, it is not growing exponentially and no explosive growth can be seen, ”says Reinikainen.

If the need for intensive care were to grow rapidly, the key question would be whether there are enough nurses trained in intensive care.

“We have enough beds, monitoring equipment and ventilators, but nowhere on the changing bench are there a large number of nurses and doctors skilled in intensive care.”

Rich a year ago, on 19 March, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health set the goal of increasing the intensive care capacity by one and a half to two times. There were about 300 intensive care units in March, but by mid-April there were already 480.

To achieve this, non-emergency surgery was reduced to a minimum and staff were transferred to intensive care work.

“This can be done once again. But the downside is that care debt arises. Some diseases have time to get worse if surgery is not performed, ”says Reinikainen.