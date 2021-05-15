The pilot and filmmaker Enrique Piñeyro affirmed this Saturday that it “is difficult for him to understand” why the national government did not respond to his offer of make your plane available and finance the costs to bring vaccines against the coronavirus, although he clarified that “the offer still stands“.

Piñeyro explained in his Twitter account that on two occasions he contacted the national government to offer help in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but I had not had an answer.

Through a letter he sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Felipe Solá, Piñeyro proposed “to bring vaccines and supplies to free up funds for patient care” of covid-19 given that, as he did days ago when he carried 22 tons of inputs for India, intended “donate” the cost of medical flights.

“At the end of May 2020, I offered to repatriate, because there were many Argentines stranded outside (…). That time they didn’t answer me either from the Ministry of Foreign Relations, “Piñeyro explained in statements to CNN Radio.

Along these lines, he expanded: “I saw the logistics problems and it occurred to me to say ‘we could release those funds’ of the flights that are being made, which are not cheap. That these funds be used for direct patient care or to increase therapy beds, buy respirators, oxygen. ”

“I sent the letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on April 1, that is, 45 days have passed, so obviously the answer is not going to come.. I am doing this for india and I can’t do it for Argentina. I honestly do not understand, because there is no political movement in this, “he stressed.

The pilot explained that he intends to “donate” the cost of medical flights to bring vaccines. Photo Andres D’Elia.

Asked what he thinks are the reasons why the national government does not accept the aid, he replied: “I don’t want to speculate because the offer still stands, I am not withdrawing it. I don’t want to speculate because I don’t know the absolute truth. “

“I do not understand why the letter has been received and in the journalistic notes there is a response from the Ministry, which says’ no, for now we get by with Aerolineas planes (Argentinas) ‘”, he emphasized.

In that sense, the pilot clarified: “Point one, I am not coming to replace Aerolineas planes, but it can be complementary. Point two, the money spent on those flights could be used for patient care.”

“The contribution that I came up with is that. It is a donation that I know exactly where it goes. On the contrary, sometimes, when you pay taxes, you are not very clear where it is going to end up. Even so I paid it, “said Piñeyro in reference to the tax on Large Fortunes.

In addition, he stated that he is “trying to collaborate with something” and not to “do politics”, and he questioned: “I don’t see that an official can have a profit, be it political or economic, from this. The reality is that I don’t understand.”

“The other day we took 23 tons of supplies [a la India], and that can save 200 or 300 thousand dollars to the Government, which can use it to increase the capacity of the therapy beds, buy more respirators or whatever, “he said.

LGP