It was announced everywhere as obvious. Portugal was going to be put on the list of countries subject to a fortnight in England. The announcement was to fall Thursday evening for entry into force Saturday morning. Ultimately, the British government decided not to do it.

Quarantine rules in the UK continue to be controversial. With a coronavirus contamination rate that has crossed the 23 cases per 100 000 inhabitants, Portugal, flagship destination for British tourism, should have passed on the list of countries subject to quatorzaine in England, pushing thousands of English tourists to hastily pack their bags.

Except that this fortnight was ultimately not imposed. However, placement on this list is subject to a very binary condition: not to exceed a contamination rate of 20 per 100,000 inhabitants. France for example is beyond this figure and therefore anyone arriving from France must lock themselves up and not go out under any circumstances. In the event of an inspection, the fine can amount to more than 1,100 euros.

The boss of British Airways wrote on Wednesday in The Times he was dreading a “chaos” if the English authorities decided to impose a fortnight. They therefore ultimately did not, to everyone’s surprise. Starting with the thousands of English tourists themselves who flocked to return tickets. Since Thursday, almost impossible to find a flight from Portugal to the United Kingdom. They are almost all sold out and the remaining tickets are prohibitively expensive, up to 425 euros. Some tourists would have paid more than 550 euros to avoid a fortnight on their return. A costly expense ultimately unnecessary.

This rule of the fortnight is widely criticized across the Channel. It obviously has a significant negative economic impact. It has obvious sanitary flaws: a person subject to fortnight can continue to rub shoulders with other inhabitants of the same house or the same apartment (family, couple or collocation) and the latter, if they have not visited the offending country, can go out as they please. At the same time, Wales has decided to impose a fortnight on people arriving from Portugal, further increasing the misunderstanding.