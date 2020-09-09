Only households of more than six people, schools, workplaces and wedding and funeral ceremonies will be able to escape this rule.

This is a measure that recalls the first days of deconfinement: gatherings of more than six people will be banned from Monday, September 14 in England, the most bereaved country in Europe with more than 41,500 dead, to fight against the Covid-19 epidemic, announced the British government, Wednesday, September 9. The country is recording a surge in contamination, especially among young people. Violators face a fine of 100 pounds sterling (around 110 euros), which will be doubled for each repeat offense up to a maximum of 3,200 pounds.



Currently set at 30 people, this new limit will apply “to gatherings indoors and outdoors, in private accommodation, outdoor public spaces and places such as pubs and restaurants”, indicated the services of Boris Johnson.

As for the exceptions, they concern households of more than six people, schools, workplaces, weddings, funerals or team sports organized in accordance with health regulations. These new measures only concern England. LHe Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are autonomous in matters of public health.