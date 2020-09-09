Solely households of greater than six folks, faculties, workplaces and wedding ceremony and funeral ceremonies will have the ability to escape this rule.

It is a measure that recollects the primary days of deconfinement: gatherings of greater than six folks might be banned from Monday, September 14 in England, probably the most bereaved nation in Europe with greater than 41,500 useless, to battle towards the Covid-19 epidemic, introduced the British authorities, Wednesday, September 9. The nation is recording a surge in contamination, particularly amongst younger folks. Violators face a fantastic of 100 kilos sterling (round 110 euros), which might be doubled for every repeat offense as much as a most of three,200 kilos.



Presently set at 30 folks, this new restrict will apply “to gatherings indoors and outside, in personal lodging, out of doors public areas and locations comparable to pubs and eating places”, indicated the companies of Boris Johnson.

As for the exceptions, they concern households of greater than six folks, faculties, workplaces, weddings, funerals or group sports activities organized in accordance with well being rules. These new measures solely concern England. LHe Scotland, Wales and Northern Eire are autonomous in issues of public well being.