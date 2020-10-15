Coronavirus England has a mask compulsion and everyone has masks, Finland has a recommendation – The expert tells how compulsion and recommendation affect human behavior

According to Katariina Salmela-Aro, Professor of Education at the University of Helsinki, there should have been a clear line in the use of the mask from the beginning. Then people wouldn’t have to weigh the matter separately every time they wear a mask.

Grocery store queued supplier Jenni Kangasniemi realized it: The relationship of Finns to the use of masks is strangely vague compared to the English ways of masks.

He had not been able to expect such a big difference when he moved to Oxford in early October to study. Of course, he knew that in England the use of a mask is mandatory, while in Finland it is based on a recommendation.

“I was used to wearing a mask in vehicles, but I couldn’t wait to see how obedient we are here. A unified army of masks on the street and in the shops was startled. ”

From the first confusion after surviving, Kangasniemi considers coercion a relief. The use of a mask quickly became an automatic method and does not need to be considered each time.

For the first time, he realized the difference between Finland and England tangible when queuing for a supermarket on Oxford Street. Only a certain number of customers were allowed into the store at a time. If he tried to shop without a mask, the staff had the right to turn the door. Within the store, customers circled the queue at a brisk pace, maintaining safety clearances.

Quite different from Kangasniemi’s home store in Espoo.

“Someone had once calculated on a local Facebook group that only three out of ten customers who shop at the store wore a mask. This is also different in Finland than in England: People observe each other and discuss masks in a some. ”

Mandatory or recommended – which is a better way to motivate people to follow safety measures to prevent coronary infections, such as the use of a mask?

In general, a person’s own, internal motivation works more effectively than the external one, says the professor of education at the University of Helsinki. Katariina Salmela-Aro.

“ The Finnish authorities have not succeeded in motivating citizens, says the professor of education.

He refers to the so-called theory of self-determination, according to which the more important and interesting a person finds something, the more motivated he is to follow the instructions related to it. External motivation, on the other hand, works in such a way that non-compliance with instructions is accompanied by punishment, guilt or shame.

Katariina Salmela-Aro­

“On a longer basis, however, it usually doesn’t work as effectively,” Salmela-Aro says.

However, he understands Kangasniemi’s experiences well.

“Wearing a mask cannot be left to people’s internal motivation alone, external motivation is also needed here. Otherwise, there will be too much variation in people’s behavior. ”

However, in his opinion, the Finnish authorities have not succeeded in motivating citizens.

“The fact that ambiguous and contradictory messages were initially given has tended to weaken motivation,” says Salmela-Aro.

In his opinion, there should have been a clear line in the use of the mask from the beginning. Then people wouldn’t have to weigh it separately every time they put on a mask. The use of the mask would become automation, as in England.

“ “I no longer consider using the mask each time separately,” says Kangasniemi, who lives in England.

Also Jenni Kangasniemi noticed that her own routines were changing surprisingly fast.

“Here, wearing a mask became a habit. I no longer consider it separately every time. I automatically put the mask on my face when I leave, and there is no danger of forgetting it anymore. ”

The corona situation in Britain is more serious than in Finland. There are 12,000–15,000 new infections a day, compared with the current average of 240 in Finland. In Britain, the incidence per 100,000 people is 800 in the worst areas and just over 300 in Finland.

In both England and Finland, the mask is instructed to be used in public transport, airports, stations, ports, shops, shopping malls, bars, banks, cultural facilities and sports areas. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales also have their own regional rules,

Fines are still not distributed outright, even in England.

“First, a mask is recommended for the violator of the mask compulsion. You are more likely to receive a ticket only if you refuse. Those who move without a mask can also, for example, be prevented from entering the means of transport, ”says Kangasniemi.

“ In England, the mask must also be worn in a restaurant, pub and cafe, except when sitting at a table.

According to Kangasniemi’s experience, the most exciting rule in England is that the mask must also be worn in a restaurant, pub and café, except when sitting in your seat at a table.

“When you go to the toilet, for example, you have to put the mask on your face,” says Kangasniemi.

Kangasniemi has not detected any rebellion. “At least here in Oxford we are very obedient,” he says.

Admittedly, there is a lot of slipping in hygiene.

“Few people introduce a new, hygienic mask every time. Grab the used mask from your pocket and put it on your face with dirty hands, ”says Kangasniemi.

Passengers on the London Underground.­

A lot, he says, also sees people walking down the street with a mask hanging from their chin. It is only pulled in front of the mouth when you have to leave the shop or get on the bus.

Nonetheless, the idea of ​​protecting others is strongly emphasized in Oxford.

“Although a dirty mask does not protect itself, it is thought that it still protects other people from their own drops,” Kangasniemi points out.

“ “It’s important for young people not to be instructed from the top down, like children.”

Salmela-Aron according to the corona situation, it is the idea of ​​common good that may outweigh your discomfort.

This is explained, according to him, by the so-called expectation value theory, which has been popular in psychology in recent years.

According to it, people’s decision-making is influenced by three factors: How interesting, important, and useful he finds something. “At Korona, this very idea of ​​utility is central: The fact that security measures benefit the whole world now and in the future,” says Salmela-Aro.

Customers at the Tripla shopping center in Helsinki.­

In Finland The corona has recently spread especially Among young people. For example, in Vaasa, Tampere and Helsinki, the coronavirus has spread at student parties.

The age of the target group should therefore be taken into account when motivating protective measures.

“In order for the impact to be what is desired, the actions should be developmentally sensitive,” says Salmela Aro.

In his opinion, such an approach has been lacking in Finland.

“It is important for young people not to be instructed from the top down, as if they were children. It arouses a desire to rebel and the effects may go on their heads, ”says Salmela-Aro.

Instead, according to Salmela-Aro, the autonomy of young people should be respected and their own opinion should also be asked. “Role models can also be effective influencers among young people.”

“ “Here, people don’t observe each other. It saves a lot of energy. ”

After In Oxford for a couple of weeks, Jenni Kangasniemi experiences local mask culture as liberating.

“In Finland, a large number of people do not follow the mask recommendation and it weakens their motivation: Why suffer from the discomfort of a mask if others do not bother to see the effort,” Kangasniemi describes.

At the very least, he says that he longs for a Finnish culture of use.

“In Finland, the population is more divided. Some’s discussion forums consider who wears the mask and who doesn’t, who is moral and who the five to sing. Here, people are not watching each other. It saves a lot of energy. ”