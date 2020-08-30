Coronavirus Empty seats, disinfection bottles, decommissioned urinals – this is how theaters strive to keep the public safe

Oh, when it would be wonderful to go to the movies for a long time, many think, when the most talked about movies of the fall have just come to premiere.

And theater tickets that moved from the spring could be used, or seats could be reserved for the fall interesting new plays!

But do you dare to go to theaters now? After all, they sit in the middle of strangers indoors for a couple of hours. How can you be sure that someone is not sitting too close and maybe unknowingly spreading a coronavirus or other butt.

Of course, no one can guarantee complete safety, but it is clear that all those involved in the sector will do their utmost to ensure that the public is safe in theaters and that the epidemic does not spread there.

It is also desired to be able to keep cultural institutions open and open.

HS Cultural Editorial researched the fall’s corona practices and gathered his experiences from the auditoriums. It turned out that the auditoriums have been considerably loose.

For example, group theater EllingIn the show, the audience sits in numbered seats in pairs, and the chairs in between are taped around with attention tape so that it wouldn’t even be possible to sit on them.

Handbags are often available in the lobby areas, and the public is reminded to protect themselves from the corona epidemic with various information sessions. In most theaters, the doors to the halls are opened well in advance to prevent rye from emerging.

At the National Theater, spectators are already asked at the front door if they have their own Face Shield. If not, the theater provides a mask.

“Sure, we understand that not everyone can use it. In last weekend’s performance, an estimated 75–80 per cent of viewers wore a mask, ”Director of the National Theater Mika Myllyaho says.

Orion’s coordinator Kaisa Kukkola sells tickets. Customers are advised in advance to purchase tickets online. At Orion, safety decks are reminded of floor stickers, among other things.

Space in theaters is primarily due to the fact that far fewer tickets are sold for performances than normal.

Film giant Finnkino’s theaters do not sell on average half of the hall’s capacity, says the sales director Hannele Wolf-Mannila. The same is true of the theaters at Cinamon Shopping Center in Tripla and Red.

Executive Director of Cinema Orion Leena Närekangas says that only a third of the seats in the theater on Eerikinkatu are currently in use.

In Kallio’s block cinema on the Riviera, the number of seats in the cinema has been reduced from 61 to 38.

The performance of the large stage of the National Theater would be able to be watched by 700 spectators, now a maximum of 244 people will be admitted to the hall.

Oman the safety of theater visits is easy to influence when booking tickets.

In the online store of most theaters, the customer can see the location situation on the hall map and buy himself a ticket from a line that seems spacious to him. In Finnkino’s theaters, the system automatically leaves two empty seats between groups, and tickets cannot be bought directly behind or in front of anyone.

“A safety distance of at least one meter is realized in every direction,” says Wolf-Mannila from Finnkino.

Cinamon’s theaters, on the other hand, can be booked with a ticket next to another spectator, but so far no problems have arisen in the implementation of safety intervals.

“We leave half of the seats unsold and trust people to move from place to place if necessary, as there is plenty of space in the hall,” says Cinamon Country Director and Theater Manager Mikko Miettinen.

“But of course you have to rethink this if everyone starts packing in the middle of the auditorium,” Miettinen continues.

At the cinema on the Riviera, the corona epidemic set the whole interior new.

“Because our theater is seated with loose furniture, we were able to completely rearrange the space. We took all the furniture out and brought back only the ones where the audience prefers to sit. We brought carpets, tables and houseplants into the space vacated from the removed seats ”, Atte Laurila, one of the founders of the theater, says.

The audience enters Orion’s cinema hall.

The responsibility for the implementation of safety intervals may remain more with the spectators in those theaters where the venues are unnumbered.

Unnumbered is convenient, because then you can choose the seat you like on the spot. The downside is that another spectator who doesn’t care about the recommendations can sit next to, in front or behind.

However, in almost all theaters, the staff walks around to observe the implementation of safety gaps and points out if somewhere seems cramped.

One movie goer describes his film visit as a “Benny Hill” experience because the theater organizer moved viewers from one seat to another several times before he was happy and launched the film.

National Theater the fall season started last weekend, getting used to the new reality. The doors to the halls are now opened about three quarters before the start of the show, so that the janitor has time to fill the hall calmly and safely. The seats are not numbered, but the janitor directs the groups to sit down.

He also guides the audience line by line out of the hall at intervals and at the end of the performance to avoid congestion in narrow aisles, a bar or a cloakroom.

“We hope that temporary meals will be ordered in advance and that safety intervals will be maintained in the queues. We now have really precise and almost military operations, ”Myllyaho says.

Although the city’s theaters currently have about half the seats in use compared to the usual, the audience would be able to accommodate even more.

The film industry has hoped that Tenet would be the hit movie that would save the industry from the crown of the corona epidemic. Finnkino does not tell us about the number of viewers of it or other films, but Wolf-Mannila says that the week has been lively and the halls have been sold out.

Cinamon’s Miettinen regrets that their theaters have been empty, even though the security measures, he said, have been handled as well as possible.

“We have not yet been fully tested. So I hope people feel safe and come to the movies. ”

A male viewer who has been to the movies this week says that security measures have been thought over, at least at the Tennis Palace.

“Every second urinal in the men’s toilet was padded with white plastic.”