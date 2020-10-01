Coronavirus Employees of large chain grocery stores instructed to wear a mask or visor in the metropolitan area

HOK-Elanto’s employees can decide for themselves whether to wear a mask or visor in customer premises. Either must be used by those working in the metropolitan area.

Grocery stores staff will see more and more face masks or visors in the metropolitan area in the coming days.

The decision on the mandatory use of a face mask or visor has been made by at least HOK-Elanto and Kesko. Lidl has given a recommendation on the use of the mask to both staff and customers.

Kesko and HOK-Elanto justify the new practice with the changed disease situation.

In both companies, masks or visors are only used in areas where the hospital district has given more extensive guidance on the use of masks, i.e. where the number of cases is now growing rapidly.

In these areas, staff always wear a mask or visor while in customer premises unless they are working at checkouts where there is already a plastic wall between staff and customer.

“The corona situation has accelerated and areas have been instructed to expand the use of masks. If a recommendation has been issued for a region that goes beyond the regional mask recommendation, then we will follow it for those regions, ”says Kesko’s Vice President, Communications. Jaana Huttunen.

New the line will therefore be visible at least in grocery stores in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

At Kesko, a new policy was given to the staff last week, at HOK-Elanto on Tuesday.

“It was received in varying degrees, most of it was very well received,” says HOK-Elanto’s Sustainability Manager Satu Kattilamäki.

The new line is not related to staff cases, says Jaana Huttunen from Kesko.

“We haven’t had a single case of an occupational disease.”

Instructions follows the recommendations of the hospital districts and is thus regionally dependent on the disease situation.

THL now recommends the use of the mask in public interiors and public events in areas of hospital districts where the corona epidemic is in an accelerating phase.

In the Husi area, the epidemic is accelerating and our staff is thus following the recommendation for the use of protective equipment in the area, Kattilamäki says.

“Even the occupational safety law obliges us to do this.”

No protective equipment is required in the staff’s premises, Kattilamäki says.

“It’s incomprehensible how big of an impact this virus has. If it is possible to slow it down and stop it altogether, then it would be really good for society as a whole. ”

HOK-Elanto’s and the S Group’s grocery stores include Prismat, S-markets and Aleppo. HOK-Elanto is the S Group’s largest regional co-operative. Kesko’s stores, on the other hand, are K-stores.