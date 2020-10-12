In Agen (Lot-et-Garonne), Ludovic Raux usually works in aeronautics for the subcontractor CSA, but today he manufactures wooden furniture elements. His original company is doing badly: he has therefore agreed to be loaned out and to temporarily join the Optimum workshop. With 1.3 million pieces produced each year, this company is the market leader for cupboard doors in Europe. In full growth, it needs manpower, unlike the aeronautics sector.

“Aeronautics will be happy to recover its skills in 2022 or 2023, we, during that time, we will have grown”, says Jean-Luc Guéry, CEO of the company in the 12/13 edition of Monday, October 12. For the company CSA, in Marmande (Lot-et-Garonne), which has lent it six employees, the moment is critical. 70% of the activity has disappeared because of the coronavirus crisis. For employees who agree to be loaned, their pay and contract do not change. Their salary is covered, in whole or in part, by the company which temporarily benefits from their services.