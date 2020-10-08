Faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday October 7 that France was heading towards a new hardening. There will be “no more restrictions where the virus circulates too fast “, he warned Wednesday evening from the Alpes-Maritimes. The cities of Grenoble (Isère), Saint-Étienne (Loire), Lyon (Rhône), Lille (North) or Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), which have already benefited from a seven-day stay, are concerned.

These restrictions would be the same as those already in place in the Bouches-du-Rhône and in the Paris region. Only one certainty: the president has ruled out a lead. There should be no travel restrictions as the All Saints holidays begin on Saturday, October 17. “It’s not our strategy“, Emmanuel Macron explained on television, while repeating that France will not be in normal times for several more months. One way of preparing the French for a health uncertainty that will still last.

