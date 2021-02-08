Coronavirus Emergency cry from the Actors’ Union to the government: Korona took the income of freelancers, many are considering changing industry

According to the association, theaters have been subsidized, but subsidies have not been targeted at freelancers.

Professional actors the representative Actors ’Union is urging the government to take action to compensate for the loss of income for freelance actors and other freelance performers.

According to the Finnish Association of Actors, the loss of income caused by the coronavirus has not been sufficiently compensated. According to the association, theaters have been subsidized, but subsidies have not been targeted at freelancers.

Union estimates that the loss of income for freelance actors has so far been between € 30 and € 40 million. According to the association, many trained professionals are considering changing the field.

The Actors’ Union demands that theaters and other performing activities be opened in a controlled manner as soon as vaccination coverage and infection situation allow.