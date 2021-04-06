Coronavirus Ema official: Astra Zeneca vaccine is associated with a risk of blood clots – three cases of coagulation disorders suspected to be caused by the vaccine in Finland

In Finland, Astra Zeneca is currently given to people aged 65–69. In Britain, it is being considered whether the vaccine will be excluded from those under 30 years of age.

European Eman’s vaccine strategy officer Marco Cavalieri raised more questions than answers on Tuesday when he said the Astra Zeneca vaccine and rare cerebral venous thrombosis have a connection.

Cavalieri gave an interview to an Italian Il Messaggero, but did not give further reasons for its opinion.

Ema’s official assessment of the link between Astra Zeneca’s vaccine and rare cerebral venous thrombosis in Europe is expected on Wednesday or Thursday at the latest. The Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Committee is currently meeting and will last for several days.

Finland According to Fimea, the Finnish Center for Pharmaceutical Safety and Development, a total of three cases of blood clotting disorders suspected to be due to the vaccine have been reported in Finland after receiving the Astra Zeneca vaccine. Two of them have been rare cerebral venous thrombosis.

“Two of these three patients are recovering,” says Fimea’s chief physician Maija Kaukonen.

According to a statistical report from the National Institute for Health and Welfare and Ema’s assessment, the Astra Zeneca vaccine has not been able to show any link with the amount of normal blood clots.

According to Kaukonen, cerebral venous thrombosis is usually very rare in the population and therefore the cases have attracted the attention of doctors very quickly. According to last week’s report, there have been one in a hundred thousand people under the age of 60 since the vaccine.

In Finland Astra Zeneca is now available to people over 65 years of age. According to Maija Kaukonen, Fimea’s chief physician, the minimum age of 65 in Finland and the minimum age of 55 recommended by Ema are in line with the age at which cerebral venous thrombosis has been observed in Finland.

For example, in Germany and the Netherlands, the minimum age for the Astra Zeneca vaccine is 60 years. Britain is considering Channel 4 reported that the vaccine should not be given to people under 30 years of age.