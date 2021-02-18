Coronavirus Elina Havu is going to watch all the Star Wars with her child at the hotel, because the trip to the parents will be missed – Winter holidays are now celebrated with special arrangements, but not everyone is stopped by the coronavirus

HS asked its readers how the corona epidemic affects winter vacation. Most said they were concerned about coronary safety, but some did not feel that the recommendations should change vacation plans.

Elina Havu and his 11-year-old son Eino would have liked to travel to Havu’s parents during the winter school week in Northern Ostrobothnia, but the corona epidemic has made it impossible. Havu’s father is at risk, so you can’t go to Eino’s grandparents now.

“It annoys the child the most. He has a terribly disgusting grandparent, and video calls are no substitute for seeing, ”says Havu, who lives in Helsinki.

Grandparents Havu and his son have last seen in the summer, when the epidemic situation was much calmer than it is today. Due to its leg injury, the conifer cannot drive a car, so even self-quarantine would be useless when traveling should be done by public transportation.

“The joint Christmas also had to be canceled. We’ll probably see you next summer next time. ”

Coniferous says they love traveling with Eino. Thus, before the corona epidemic, they often spent their holidays on long trips abroad.

“We have toured Asia for two and once gone along the country by bus and train to the Mediterranean.”

Now, of course, travel is left behind, which annoys mothers and sons interested in different cultures. However, they have found a substitute way to enjoy holidays outside the home: staycations, that is, hotel vacations in their hometown.

You can also go to Staycation on a winter holiday.

“We will leave for the Clarion Hotel as soon as Friday, when Eino leaves school, and we will be at the hotel until Tuesday morning.”

Havu and his sons are both big Star Wars fans, and the hotel vacation schedule is clear. They were going to watch all nine Star Wars movies from oldest to newest.

“When we were browsing the hotel rooms, the criterion was that there had to be a big TV. We also love hotel breakfasts, so we read reviews about them in advance. Services that make the holiday feel like you can order food to a hotel room. ”

HS asked his readers this week how the corona epidemic is affecting winter holidays. There will be a winter holiday week in schools in the Helsinki metropolitan area next week, but the coronation situation has put many families on a new plan. The survey received more than 260 responses per day.

More than 2,000 people from kindergartens, schools and other educational institutions in the metropolitan area are currently quarantined, but only a few respondents to the HS survey said that the holiday plans had gone anywhere because of official quarantine. For the most part, however, the traditional ways of spending the winter holidays had gone new.

A large number of respondents said that the traditional trip abroad had changed to a domestic trip, for example to Lapland or to a rental cottage. Several respondents wrote that ski resorts and social contacts will be avoided at ski resorts in the north.

All on the other hand, are not going anywhere, even if the holiday is for adults. Many respondents said that domestic tourism feels too expensive.

The cottage is booked from Vuokatti, but we do not intend to use restaurant services at all unless they have a home delivery. The number of social contacts is really minimal on weekdays and on a ski holiday the number of contacts is 3 from outside your own family.

Traditionally, we would travel here somewhere for a city break to New York or to Thailand or the Canary Islands, which have often been a hot destination. Now we go to the cottage, meet my elderly father, who has fortunately already been vaccinated.

Without the pandemic, we would probably have traveled to the tropics, now to Eastern Finland. Due to the pandemic, the children’s grandmother will not go along.

We do nothing, we are just at home. We do not base on domestic tourism. We have spent our holidays abroad. Domestic tourism is boring and overpriced.

Many respondents, like Elina Havu, mourned the fact that seeing relatives had to be missed. It has been a long time since many have met their grandparents and their own parents.

We can’t get to our grandparents 400 miles away, just as we don’t at Christmas. However, we managed to rent the cottage for a few nights from another location to get some variation on these walls. The rental cottage is intended for skiing and outdoors. We’re not going to visit restaurants, let the frozen pizza bring relief to cooking.

I can’t see my parents and relatives before the summer anyway (far away, at-risk, elderly), which is a tough place. Now on vacation I can’t even see siblings or friends. It bit angry, because my teaching because I’m a responsible human contact and I keikannut everyday life quite a lot heavier issuing a pandemic situation, have not done much other than work.

It was a joy for many respondents that next week’s weather will look like winter in southern Finland as well. Frost and thick snow cover also enable winter sports in the Helsinki metropolitan area, which has not been a matter of course in recent years.

The metropolitan area has excellent skiing. Why travel to Lapland to get a crown? I meet the relatives only after I have received the vaccine.

We do not go to Kainuu to relocate, but a cottage was rented from Uusimaa. Fortunately, a decent winter here too so you can ski, skate, etc.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) said on Wednesday that the situation in the corona epidemic has worsened to such an extent that it is not advisable to lift the current corona restrictions.

The incidence rate in the Hus area has been 182 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. More than 200 infections were reported in Helsinki alone on Wednesday.

Husin’s assistant chief physician Eve of Sweden according to the figures show that despite restrictions and recommendations, people have had too many social contacts.

HS: n however, based on the survey, not everyone feels that the recommendations should affect their own performance. A significant number responded that the epidemic situation did not affect vacation plans at all.

Some of the plans were of such a nature that they would not include meeting people anyway, but the program has always included, for example, cottages only with one’s own family. However, some said they did not plan to change their traditional plans because of the corona, even if they involved a lot of human contact.

We will not let the crown affect. Taking care of safety, we go to Northern Finland for skiing, downhill skiing, dog sledding – so we can refresh ourselves.

Does not affect in any way. We go by car to Lapland to a rental cottage with a group of 8 people and ski a moor, as we have done for several years.