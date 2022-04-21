Coronavirus Elderly people clearly benefited from the third coronary vaccination – see how your own age group developed during the mid-spring

Winter data tell us about the strength of vaccinations and the nature of the micron transformation.

Over The 50-year-old population has clearly benefited from third-rate coronary vaccinations, the younger ones not so much.

Among other things, this is reflected in the monthly updated data of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). HS looked at it from last winter.

The additional protection provided by the third dose of the vaccine was evident over the winter in the oldest age groups. There was a clear difference in deaths and need for treatment in those over 50 years of age between those who received two and three doses of the vaccine.

In the oldest in the over-70 age group, the incidence of hospitalization in March was twice as high for those vaccinated twice as for those vaccinated three times. In deaths, the difference was threefold.

“This means that in older age groups, two doses are not enough,” says THL’s chief physician, a vaccination specialist To Hanna Nohy. As a result, a third dose of the vaccine was first recommended for the elderly last fall.

In those under 50 years of age, the difference between the need for treatment twice and three times was small.

Vaccinations and the proportion of confirmed deaths due to the milder disease caused by omicron has been lowest in the spring and winter throughout the pandemic. According to THL’s statistics, the share of deaths was 0.3 per cent in March.

The difference in mortality and need for hospitalization between those who are not completely vaccinated and those who are vaccinated is many times over.

However, the nature of Omikron is reflected in the fact that the need for hospital care for unvaccinated working-age people decreased from December to January, although infections increased.

Omikronin by January, the incidence of infections increased vertically and at least until February.

Nevertheless, the incidence of hospitalization in the 30–49 age group decreased in non-vaccinated persons from December to January and was only half of the incidence in December in March. The decline will be seen in non-vaccinated other age groups from January onwards.

In addition to the milder disease caused by vaccination and omicron transformation, the incidence of serious cases is reduced by increased immunity to infections.

In principle, only the susceptible population is included in the statistics, but this is not quite itchy.

Those who have not been officially confirmed by PCR have been considered susceptible. However, the testing criteria tightened considerably in January, and attendance at the spring has declined.

As a large proportion of infections have no longer been detected by laboratory-confirmed tests, those with corona and thus immunity have been increasingly misclassified as exposed to corona.

18% of Finns have had an officially confirmed coronary infection. Based on the survey, THL estimates that by mid-March, the disease had affected at least one in four people in the country, and one in three in Helsinki and Uusimaa.

To the eldest The age group is also dangerous – for those in their eighties it is even more dangerous than for those in their seventies, Nohynek says.

Therefore, a fourth dose of the vaccine is now recommended for people over 80 years of age. It has so far been taken by 44 percent of the age group.

In the oldest age group, the incidence of infections, hospitalization, and deaths increased until March, when the virus reached them as well. Vaccinations offered by others so far have kept the proportion of serious cases low.

A fourth vaccination has also been required for younger people on the grounds that it does not make sense to throw out perishable vaccines in the trash. They should be given to those who want extra security. Nohynek says he understands the idea.

However, he thinks the argument is problematic.

“The national vaccination program has thought that there should be a medical reason for vaccination based on sufficient evidence. It is not enough for someone to want to be vaccinated. ”

The need for hospital treatment in the seventies who received three vaccinations has also risen slightly in March. It could indicate a lack of vaccine protection. However, according to Nohynek, it is not clear that an additional dose would improve protection. Current vaccines do not prevent infection, and even a mild infection can easily hospitalize a elderly person with multiple illnesses.

From the beginning of April, the curve also seems to have started to go down. The National Vaccination Expert Group (Krar) will reflect on the situation next week.

THL: n and in light of the data presented at a press conference at the Department of Social Affairs and Health on Thursday, both the number of infections diagnosed and the hospital burden appear to have finally declined in the first weeks of April in all age groups and regions.

The workload of hospitals is still easing slowly, as the proportion of infections over the age of 70 is increasing and they end up in hospital more easily than young people.

The following graphics show how the incidence of hospitalization and deaths has evolved over the winter in different age groups and among those vaccinated in different ways.

It is worth noting that the graphs for the age groups have different scales. If the scale were the same in all graphs, the cases of the younger ones would measure at the bottom of the invisible graph.

Especially in the youngest age group, fluctuations caused by randomness are seen. When the number of cases is small, even a small change makes the curves bumpy.

In the under-30s, serious cases, and especially deaths, are isolated, and a couple of cases are already visible as peaks in the graph. Of the youngest age group in the study, three people died in March of a coronary infection diagnosed within 30 days, while 475 people over the age of 70 died.

The differences in the size of the examined subsets are otherwise large. For example, there are relatively few people who have received the three vaccines in the youngest age group, but 86 per cent of them are over 60 years old.