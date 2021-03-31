Coronavirus EK survey: 14% of companies fear bankruptcy in the coming months

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku, three out of four companies estimate in an EK survey that any restrictions on mobility planned by the government will make their business operations more difficult.

About 14 per cent of companies fear that they will go bankrupt in the next three months due to an interest rate pandemic, according to a survey by the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK).

The outlook for companies has darkened since last November, when 6 percent of companies feared bankruptcy.

According to the survey, the layoffs of companies’ personnel have also increased since the end of last year. In November, 26 per cent of companies had to lay off their staff in the past month, and now almost 40 per cent of companies have been laid off.

In the service sector, the results are almost as weak as a year ago, according to the survey. However, the difference from a year ago is, according to EK, that the last financial buffers of many companies have now been used.

According to the business interest group, the plight of companies has been exacerbated by the closure of restaurants and restrictions on sports and leisure facilities.

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku, three out of four companies estimate that any restrictions on mobility planned by the government will make their business more difficult: 42 per cent estimate that mobility restrictions are detrimental to business and 34 per cent to some extent.

Even more than half of all respondents considered that mobility restrictions would be at least somewhat detrimental to their operations if they were targeted at the company’s area of ​​operation.

EC: n the CEO Jyri Häkämiehen according to the companies, in addition to prompt vaccination, the companies want a plan to lift the restrictions.

“The government needs a concrete advance plan on what milestones and timelines are to be lifted in relation to the progress of vaccinations and the improvement of the disease situation. It is worth taking lessons from the fresh Danish model in the exit plan and setting the goal of getting Finland open for Midsummer, ”Häkämies says in EK’s press release.

On Wednesday, the government began negotiations on an “exit plan,” that is, a plan to open the country once the epidemic has subsided, and will try to finalize policies for the waiver of interest rate restrictions in the week after Easter.

EC: n however, according to the survey, corporate redundancies have fallen slightly since the end of last year. Eight per cent of companies have had to lay off their staff in the past month, compared with 11 per cent in November.

The business survey also found out employers’ assessments of the Finnish government. The government scores the interest rate policy on a scale of 2.3 on a scale of 1 to 5. Companies criticize crunchy decision-making and unclear communication.

More than 10% of companies rely on the effectiveness of EU recovery funding for business renewal and exports.

EK’s business survey was answered by about 1,300 entrepreneurs and business leaders, all of whom are employers. The response time for the survey was 25-29. March.