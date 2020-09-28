Coronavirus effects Eila Schneider-Sandqvist drives to Turkey, Elisa Nordberg also gave up theater visits – that’s how Finns live in different corona realities

Coronavirus has affected the lives of Finns already more than half a year. In the spring, the Finns were isolated in their homes, after the summer they started to creep towards the new normal.

Over the past week, the epidemic has already shown signs of accelerating. Since the spring, the guidelines for preventing infection have been largely the same for everyone, but people live different lives with the risk of disease. Someone has mostly stayed home since the spring. The other already feels that he is living an almost normal daily life.