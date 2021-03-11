In one year, global stock markets passed the historic collapse of March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. to be in top shape, with records on the Wall Street or Frankfurt stock markets, a speed of recovery that worries some observers.

On March 12, 2020, the day after the World Health Organization officially declared the pandemic situation, it was a black thursday on the stock market: Paris (-12%), Madrid (-14%) and Milan (-17%) experienced an unprecedented drop.

London (-11%) and New York (-10%) lived something never seen since the stock market crash of October 1987.

Markets suffered even more in the following days. On March 16, US indices fell more than 12%.

“It was a real madness, the market was falling at such a rate that we thought it would not hit bottom, “recalls Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote Bank in London.

And now, just a year later, many of the same rates have returned to or surpassed their pre-pandemic levels.

The US Nasdaq index, which includes technology stocks, rebounded in June. Between its lowest point, March 23, 2020, and his last record, on February 12, 2021, it has skyrocketed 105%.

Some stocks soared in 2020, such as Tesla (+ 743%), Zoom (+ 396%) and Modern biotech (+ 434%).

In Frankfurt, the Dax breaks one record after another.

The real economy



Nothing to do with the long crisis that followed the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in the fall of 2008. In fact, the scenario is the opposite, since this time it was the paralysis of the real economy that affected the markets.

“We are facing a totally new supply crisis,” Eric Bourguignon, head of third-party securities business at Swiss Life AM, told AFP.

The world economy froze, with the paralysis of factories, the closure of borders, the suspension of flights and the closure of shops and restaurants.

It was “the first time we had a recession so marked, so global but perceived as so short“at the time, recalls Vincent Mortier, Amundi’s deputy managing director.

For Kokou Agbo-Bloua, Global Head of Macroeconomic Research at Societe Generale, everything was reminiscent of “war situations”.

As a result, central banks and governments acted “with great force without being held accountable,” according to Mortier. A “very massive” reaction that “was only financed with debt.”

They injected some “24 trillion dollars” of fresh money globally, says Agbo-Bloua, which markets welcomed with open arms because they have been “addicted to liquidity” for years, according to Bourguignon.

The stock market experienced “a definitive black swan” in 2020, which is a totally unpredictable event, according to JJ Kinahan, head of markets strategy at TD Ameritrade in New York. “The way we’ve come out of this is absolutely incredible.”

So incredible that the ever cautious Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the central bank of central banks, detects signs of exuberance similar to those of the internet bubble of the 1990s.

“It would be very dangerous to think that the end of the health crisis is equivalent to the end of the crisis, in fact it is the opposite “Mortier warns.

“The Achilles heel of this precarious balance” created by debt, “it is clearly inflation”, analyzes Agbo-Bloua.

Over the last few weeks, investors have been watching with concern the rise in interest rates and fear the expectation of a rebound in prices, which would lead central banks to turn off the liquidity tap.

Source: AFP

PB