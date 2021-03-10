They wait in silence for their turn, with timid eyes, to receive the food package that the Pane Quotidiano association of Milan (northern Italy) distributes. Since the first outbreak of the coronavirus virus in February 2020, the “new poor” queue It continues to increase and now it reaches several hundred meters.

“I am ashamed to come here, but if I don’t come I won’t have enough to eat, “confessed Giovanni Altieri, 60, with thinning hair and a gray beard as he stood in line.

Every day pick up her little package after he lost his job as a doorman at a nightclub, closed by the pandemic.

He misses his job: “I liked being in contact with people, I had a good salary, but now I’m depressed, I have no income and I live off my savings “, he counted.

The number of poor people has grown throughout Italy, even in the rich north. AFP photo

About 3,500 people frequent each day the two distribution points of Pane Quotidiano, which receives surplus food from numerous companies, as well as anonymous donations from citizens.

The association had to close its doors last year during the severe lockdown in March and April: “It was the first time in 123 years of history, We had even resisted the two wars! “, says Vice President Luigi Rossi.

In the queue, some hide their faces with their scarf or plastic bag, for fear of being recognized.

Many people leave with several packages, one for each member of the family. Inside, milk, yogurt, cheese, cookies, sugar, tuna, kiwi, tiramisu and bread.

These are unusual scenes on the streets of prosperous Milan, the capital of Lombardy, one of the richest regions in Europe.

The pandemic increased poverty in Italy with a million more people below the income level, the majority in the industrialized north, with 720,000 people, something that had never been seen in those regions.

Poor record

The number of poor people in Italy adds up today 5.6 million, a record in 15 years, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

Even if the poverty rate is still higher in the South, with 11.1% of the population compared to 9.4% in the north, the gap is narrowing.

“The queues of people continue to increase with the covid, highlighting young people and informal workers, who do not enjoy social benefits,” underlines one of the Pane Quotidiano volunteers, Claudio Falavigna, 68 years old.

The vice president of the association. AFP photo

“Now members of the middle class are coming, from the entertainment world and event organizers, “he says.

We recognize them because “They continue to dress well, they are elegantIt is a matter of dignity, “he explains.

Lombardy, the global epicenter in February 2020 of the pandemic that has claimed the lives of 100,000 people in Italy, generates 22% of the peninsula’s gross domestic product.

Before the epidemic, in 2019, the region, home to major industrial groups, had a per capita income of 39,700 euros ($ 47,200), well above the European average.

What has happened since then? “The impact of the pandemic has reduced revenues to zero of various categories of workers, especially the self-employed, who were numerous in northern cities, “David Benassi, a sociology professor at Milan’s Bicocca University, told AFP.

A person receives the bag with food in Milan. AFP photo

In addition, the compensation for the poorest, introduced by the government in 2019, reaches more to the citizens of the south than to those of the north.

“Many families who became impoverished in 2020 they do not meet the conditions for income and assets to be able to benefit from it “, Benassi explained.

Women and young people, who often held precarious jobs, have been the most affected.

“Women have paid a high price for the crisis, as well as families with minor children “, says Mario Calderini, professor of social innovation at the Polytechnic of Milan.

“Because of the covid everything has been closed, I can’t find a job,” laments Amina Amale, 52, a domestic worker, as she takes her food package.

Source: AFP

PB