Brazil dodged the worst economic forecasts for 2020, but still official figures released Wednesday show that the COVID-19 pandemic hit the South American nation and it still darkens the prospects for a recovery.

The Brazilian Gross Domestic Product contracted 4.1% in 2020, the largest annual recession since the trend began in 1996, according to the national statistics institute, IBGE. Still, the result is better than the 5.3% decline forecast in April last year by the International Monetary Fund.

Since the health crisis began, President Jair Bolsonaro has insisted that the economy must remain active, arguing that quarantines and restrictions could cause greater adversity in the population than the disease itself. That posture, opposed to the recommendations of health experts government, helped prevent a further recession, at least in the short term, along with a generous financial assistance program.

Yet again they are registering more than 1,000 deaths daily by COVID-19, which could lead to a further economic slowdown.

“The COVID-19 Outbreak Getting Worse darkens the outlook for the next few months” William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a report published Wednesday. Jackson pointed to a slump in retail sales and the likelihood of intensifying measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Brazil is still increasing; and Tuesday saw the highest number of deaths in one day, with 1,6412. The state-run Fiocruz Institute said Tuesday that the occupancy rate for intensive care units and the Federal District they exceeded 80%, a level considered critical.

Monica de Bolle, a Brazilian scholar at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, said the GDP figure still does not capture the full impact of the disaster, including the implications of loss of life, people who asked for leave due to long-lasting side effects and prolonged costs to the health system.

Now that the support program is over, “a lot of things happen in the economy and none is good, and we will have a very bad year in 2021. If the government had done things differently, it would not have been like that,” said De Bolle, who has postgraduate studies in immunology and genetics. “If public health is totally collapsed, obviously the economy will be totally collapsed. ”

Many state governors, scientists, and health experts began demanding stricter restrictions. The governor of Sao Paulo, the state with the largest economy in Brazil, announced Wednesday that tougher measures would be implemented this weekend.

Bolsonaro has vigorously opposed the measures of the governors and mayors to limit the activity, although last year the Supreme Court said that such decisions are the prerogatives of local authorities.

Source: AP and AFP

