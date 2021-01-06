The face-to-face classes will be suspended until January 18, 2021, according to Juan Zapata, president of the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE). The return to classes will be analyzed after that date after analyzing the number of infections during all these days.

Pilot plan

He National COE has suspended all plans for the return of university classes, colleges and schools to avoid a catastrophe. The classes will continue under the virtual-remote modality to comply with the Educational Plan. However, as of January 18 the pilot classes will be implemented in person.

These pilot plans consisted of returning students to classes through groups in 12 higher education institutions. There are also eight universities and polytechnic schools: Espírito Santo (UEES), San Francisco de Quito (USFQ), Internacional del Ecuador (UIDE), Católica de Cuenca (Ucacue), Regional Amazónica (Ikiam), Católica del Ecuador (PUCE), Politécnica Estatal del Carchi (UPEC) and the National Polytechnic (EPN).

The Constitutional Court decreed the state of emergency unconstitutional decreed by Lenín Moreno, President of Ecuador, but continues to work together with municipal authorities to ensure the best interests in education.