Coronavirus ECDC recommendation: No differences for vaccinated passengers at borders – Finland will make its policy no earlier than Tuesday

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) recommendation according to the coronavirus vaccine does not give vaccinees different freedoms in border traffic.

Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek previously told HS that Finland is waiting for the ECDC’s policy and will decide on its policy no earlier than Tuesday.

Based on the recommendations, THL is to have a discussion with hospital districts about what different exemptions corona vaccinations could bring to Finns.

ECDC displays a green light for coronary vaccine certificates with the name of the vaccine administered, the number of doses, and the type of vaccine. However, the certificate would be mainly for medical purposes and not for travel, for example. The ECDC, on the other hand, does not recommend the introduction of a so-called coronary vaccine passport, as there is currently no evidence that vaccinees can become infected and spread the disease asymptomatically.

Thus, according to the ECDC, passengers should also not be exempted from quarantine or testing.

The United States the disease center has previously outlined that a person who has received two doses of vaccine should no longer be quarantined when exposed.

Underlying the recommendation is concern about the spread of more contagious virus variants. If the restrictive measures are not maintained, a significant increase in the number of infections and deaths is expected, according to the ECDC.