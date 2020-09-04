No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus EC Director to Minister Pekonen: Private testing capacity is still not used in the most appropriate way

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 4, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Director Ilkka Oksala suggests that the Ministry urgently start drafting legislation to change the compensation system for occupational health care.

Business according to the Confederation EK, private testing capacity is still not used in the most appropriate way for corona testing. Manager Ilkka Oksala The Minister of Social Affairs and Health will present EK Aino-Kaisa to Pekonen (left) in its open letter that the Ministry would promptly begin drafting legislation to change the compensation system for occupational health care and involve central labor market organizations in the preparation.

The management of the Finnish corona epidemic is based on the test, Trace, Isolate and Treat strategy. According to Oksala, the chosen strategy is the right one, but there is still a need for improvement in all four areas.

“This is especially true for corona infection tests. They are still not made to the extent required by the goals set, ”he says.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Infections 118 students exposed to the coronavirus at Helsinki Kannelmäki Primary School - the school will move to exceptional teaching arrangements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.