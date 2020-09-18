Faced with the Covid-19 pandemic which continues to affect the lives of French people, 81 schools were forced to close in early September, which worried parents of students. However, the rules relating to schools should be lightened from Monday September 21, reports France 2, Friday September 18. What should be remembered is that a single positive case will no longer necessarily lead to the isolation of contact cases.

“A contact case, a class closure, it seemed impossible to manage“, testifies a mother of three children Friday morning.”The children were upset by the various events at the end of last year so if there is a pedagogical continuity that can be established in a more lasting way, it is interesting.t “, adds another. However, if two or three positive cases are observed, then the rectorate, the prefecture and the regional health agency can, in this case, impose a closure.