All persons returning to the country from abroad between July 1 and August 31 must isolate themselves for 10 days mandatory. Each province may decide where should this quarantine take place. In the case of being in a hotel, the expenses will be in charge of the passenger.

The regulations were informed this Friday by the Government, within the framework of measures to seek to prevent the entry of the Delta variant of coronavirus into the country.

And he added that jurisdictions will have “the power” to provide that the isolation that those arriving from abroad must do between July 1 and August 31 “may be in hotels to have more security of that compliance.”

Also, as advanced Clarion, a quota of 600 people per day was set who will be able to enter Argentina from abroad. That number was currently 2,000.

Arrival of Argentines in Ezeiza. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

The borders continue closed to tourism and flights from the United Kingdom, Chile, Brazil, India, African countries and Turkey continue to be suspended.

The isolation, as specified by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, in a press conference, may be in hotels or in places that the jurisdictions have for “have more security of that compliance“.

Is that, according to detailed Vizzotti, 4 out of 10 people who arrive from abroad do not comply with the isolation measures.

As reported by the Government, “those who return from abroad between July 1 and August 31, are obliged to isolate themselves in the places determined by the provincial and CABA governments, for 10 days, counted from the test carried out in the country of origin”.

It was also detailed that the cost of “the stay in the places of isolation will be in charge of the passenger“.

In addition, they warn that “it will be controlled that those who returned from a trip are fulfilling the isolation in their homes and criminal complaints will be filed in case of verifying non-compliance with isolation.”

Travelers must “do a test to be able to board the plane” to the country with a maximum of 72 hours in advance, another “upon arrival in the country and another test on the seventh day of entry.” The latter must test negative to be discharged to isolation.

LM