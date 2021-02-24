The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, went to Dunkirk (North) on Wednesday, where the epidemic is soaring, and announced that the agglomeration will be subject from this weekend to local containment during the weekends. At the same time, government spokesman Gabriel Attal reported on a situation “Very worrying in ten departments”. Degradation requires “Take quick and strong action”, he added. Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to speak on this Thursday. Gabriel Attal defended a localized approach to the fight against the virus, arguing, citing the examples of the Moselle and Alpes-Maritimes, that the government will not hesitate to take measures “ as soon as the situation requires it “. “All our efforts must continue”, he added, however, for “Avoid having to decide on a new national confinement”. Lo. S.