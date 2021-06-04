Two hotels from Puerto Iguazú announced that they will close their doors during the month of June Y five others would take the same measure if in the next few days there is no increase in the arrival of tourists.

Is that at the beginning of June the average daily visitors to the Falls is barely 50 persons, very far from the 900 that entered in May.

Industry sources indicated that Loi Suites Y Saint george are the hotels that decided not to receive visitors at least until the end of the month. The measure is due to High costs that imply keeping an accommodation open with a minimal occupancy level.

The last closure decreed by the National Government, at the end of May, had an unexpected impact on tourist activity in Puerto Iguazú. Y the lack of certainty about the winter season generates pessimism in the sector.

This is how the Falls were during the long holiday for the carnival of 2021.

The Puerto Iguazú Hotel Gastronomic and Related Association (AHGAI) and the Tourism Hotel Association (AHT) were the entities that claim support and assistance in order to cope with the absence of tourists.

AGHAI sent a note to the Governor of Misiones, Oscar Herrera Ahuad, requesting “urgent measures that can guarantee the continuity of jobs and the rescue of missionary hotel and gastronomic companies.”

The entity stated that they have been without income for more than a year and face “a medium-term horizon where it will not be possible to meet current expenses, salaries and bonuses, added to the heavy indebtedness in which we have fallen to reach today ”.

And they added that “without aid or circulation, the fixed cost of an establishment without sufficient customers leads inexorably to its final closure, with the consequent and unwanted loss of jobs ”.



Hotels maintain that last month’s reservations were not enough to cover expenses. Photo EFE / Iturem Iguazú.

The businessmen demanded a cancellation of debts for electricity, credit assistance for six months and with an amount of 40,000 pesos for each employee, in addition to expanding the amounts of credits destined for hotels and gastronomy of the Misiones Credit Fund, exempting the hotels of the real estate tax between the years 2020 and 2022, return of the balances in favor of Gross Income; and assistance to pay the half bonus.

For their part, from the AHT they highlighted that “with the resounding fall in tourist activity, Iguazú does not stop suffering the consequences of the new restrictions: the plummeting fall in formal employment and the urgent decision to which several hotels are forced of having to close its doors due to non-existent demand for reserves and the absence of an indicator that shows a more favorable horizon in the short or medium term ”.

For hoteliers, the situation is exacerbated by “the marked uncertainty and the lack of forecasting and information on tourist activity during the next winter holidays, to partially mitigate the great economic losses of the sector in the short term ”. They stressed that in these months occupancy reached just 20% of places, far from the 45% needed to cover fixed costs.



Due to the low number of tourists arriving in the area, hoteliers ask for financial assistance to avoid losing jobs. Photo EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni.

The AHT highlighted the support they have received since the beginning of the pandemic, but “it is insufficient to sustain hotels open“And pointed out that” solid and effective support is needed in financial terms such as exemptionions in fees and taxes and non-reimbursable subsidies that help to sustain the sector. In addition, health security, through a vaccination rhythm, that allows to provide a service with total security, as the main engine of socio-economic reactivation ”.

The entity maintained that since March of last year almost 2,000 hotels closed in the country Y some 15,000 direct jobs were lost. “We are losing 226 formal jobs per day in Argentina since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. It took us at least 14 years to generate those 15,000 jobs that were lost in hospitality alone. Tourism industry already lost 85,000 jobs. In this context, we are not optimistic about how long it will take us to reach this level of formal employment again ”, highlighted Roberto Amengual, president of the AHT.

Posadas. Correspondent