Ten municipalities in the province of Buenos Aires restrictions were added this Tuesday before the jump in cases of coronavirus. Four of them fell back to phase 3 and the remainder to phase 4.

So now a total of 13 municipalities are in phase 3 (with restrictions on permitted activities due to the coronavirus pandemic), another 111 are in phase 4 and 11 in phase 5 (with bigger openings).

The data were provided by the Chief of Cabinet of the province of Buenos Aires, Carlos Bianco, according to the phase system that has been in force in the Buenos Aires territory since June, according to the epidemiological situation of each municipality.

Those who happened to phase 3 are Carmen de Areco, General Pinto, Maipú and Tres Lomas.

And they remain in this instance Arrecifes, Balcarce, Bolívar, Lincoln, Lobería, Puán, Rauch, Salliqueló and Suipacha.

In the aforementioned districts, activities cannot be carried out in cultural workshops or gyms (in closed spaces); social, recreational and family activities are not allowed (outside the family nucleus).

The prohibitions also extend to collective sports activities; cultural, social or recreational events; the assistance to cultural spaces / ateliers by their artists; shopping malls; the performance of the auxiliary staff of private homes (multi-domicile); traveling food fairs; the museums; kindergartens and child development care centers (CADI); and traveling outdoor fairs.

To phase 4 fell back Adolfo Gonzales Chaves, General Belgrano, Leandro N. Alem, San Cayetano, Tapalqué and Tordillo.

Buenos Aires municipalities, according to epidemiological phases.

So are 111 the districts in that stage: May 25, July 9, Adolfo Alsina, Alberti, Almirante Brown, Avellaneda, Ayacucho, Azul, Bahía Blanca, Baradero, Benito Juárez, Berazategui, Berisso, Bragado, Brandsen, Campana, Cañuelas , Captain Sarmiento, Carlos Casares, Chacabuco, Chascomús, Chivilcoy and Colón.

Also in phase 4 are Coronel de Marina L. Rosales, Coronel Dorrego, Coronel Suárez, Daireaux, Dolores, Ensenada, Escobar, Esteban Echeverría, Exaltación de la Cruz, Ezeiza, Florencio Varela, Florentino Ameghino, General Alvarado, General Alvear, General Arenales, General Juan Madariaga, General La Madrid and General Las Heras.

At the same time, General Pueyrredón, General Rodríguez, General San Martín, General Viamonte, General Villegas, Hipólito Yrigoyen, Hurlingham, Ituzaingó, José C. Paz, Junín, La Costa, La Matanza, La Plata, Lanús, Laprida, Las Flores, Lobos, Lomas de Zamora, Luján, Magdalena, Malvinas Argentinas, Mar Chiquita, Marcos Paz, Mercedes, Merlo and Monte.

The list of municipalities in phase 4 is completed with Monte Hermoso, Moreno, Morón, Navarro, Necochea, Olavarría, Patagones, Pehuajó, Pellegrini, Pergamino, Pilar Pinamar, Presidente Perón, Quilmes, Ramallo, Rivadavia, Rojas, Roque Pérez, Saavedra , Saladillo, Salto, San Andrés de Giles, San Antonio de Areco, San Fernando, San Isidro, San Miguel, San Nicolás, San Pedro, San Vicente, Tandil, Tigre, Tornquist, Trenque Lauquen, Tres Arroyos, Tres de Febrero, Vicente López, Villa Gesell and Zárate.

From the Buenos Aires Government it was clarified that for districts in phase 3 or phase 4, between 1 and 6 o’clock activities are suspended cultural, social, recreational, commercial, artistic and sports.

It was specified that the productive activities are exempted: manufacturing, agricultural and all those defined as essential. At the same time, social, recreational and family activities were reduced to groups of up to 10 people.

Finally, in phase 5 there are Carlos Tejedor, Castelli, Coronel Pringles, General Guido, General Lavalle, General Paz, Guaminí, Lezama, Pila, Punta Indio and Villarino.